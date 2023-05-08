Manipur violence: Canada asks citizens to avoid non-essential travel to strife-hit northeastern state  

Justin Trudeau-led Canadian government has asked its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the northeastern state of Manipur due to the violence between the Meiteis and the tribals that has unfolded since May 3. It also added that violent demonstrations are taking place in the state since May 3, which resulted in casualties as well as disruptions to traffic and public transportation.

“Violent demonstrations have been taking place in Manipur State since May 3, 2023, resulting in casualties. Protests have led to disruptions to traffic and public transportation. Curfews have been imposed in several districts and mobile and internet services may be limited," the advisory read.

It also said that even peaceful demonstrations can turn violent at any time while adding stampedes have taken place during mass gatherings including religious ceremonies. Canada government said in an updated travel advisory that citizens should avoid non-essential travel to the state due to ethnic tensions which can cause conflict and civil unrest.

The advisory stated, “Several extremist and insurgent groups are active in the northeastern states of Assam and Manipur. They regularly target local government and security forces and may use various criminal activities to finance their activities. Ethnic tensions in the state can also lead to conflict and civil unrest”.

The advisory further stated that Canadians should avoid those areas where large gatherings are taking place and monitor local media for latest updates on the ground situation. It also noted that Canadians in Manipur should follow instructions of local authorities including that on curfews.

Meanwhile, Security Advisor to the Manipur government Kuldiep Singh said more than 54 people have died citing official figures. The Indian Army and Assam Rifles have successfully rescued around 23,000 civilians so far and moved them to operating bases, news agency ANI reported.

Manipur is slowly moving back to normalcy after it was rocked by clashes between the Meiteis and the tribals over the Meities’ demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

(With agency inputs)

