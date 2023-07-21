Manipur horrific video: House of accused burnt down by villagers

After a video showing two women being paraded naked by a mob in violence-hit Manipur went viral, the house of the main accused was burnt down by miscreants. The video, which went viral, showed two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur's Kangpokpi district being paraded naked by a few men from the other side. The incident took place a day after ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3.

It, however, surfaced only on Wednesday and became viral after the internet ban was lifted. Soon after the video went viral, there was a nationwide outrage, following which four people were arrested on Thursday.

Police said the first arrested person - Huirem Heradash Singh - was seen prominently directing the mob at B. Phainom village of Kangpokpi district in the 26-second video that surfaced on Wednesday, as per a PTI report. The identity of the other three arrested persons was not immediately known.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday termed the incident as inhuman and said the culprits deserve a "capital punishment". He also promised that a strict action would be taken against all the perpetrators.

The CM added, "A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society."

He also said that the cyber cell has been asked to verify the authenticity of the video.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too assured the nation that those guilty will not be spared. “I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven,” he said.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud stated, "It is simply unacceptable. Using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife. It’s the grossest of constitutional abuse. We are deeply disturbed by the videos which have emerged. If the government does not act, we will. It is time the government really steps in and takes action. It's simply unacceptable in constitutional democracy. It's deeply disturbing".

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

