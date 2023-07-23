Manipur to airlift Meiteis from Mizoram after warning from ex-militant group

In the wake of escalating tensions in Mizoram, the Manipur government has announced plans to airlift Meiteis from Mizoram. This decision comes after an advisory issued by the Peace Accord MNF Returnees’ Association (PAMRA), an organization of former militants based in Aizawl, Mizoram's capital.

PAMRA urged the Meiteis to return to their home state for their own safety due to the volatile situation in Mizoram. "The situation in Mizoram has become tense and it is no longer safe for Meitei people from Manipur to live in Mizoram in the wake of barbaric and heinous acts committed by miscreants in Manipur," PAMRA said in a statement released on Friday from Aizawl.

The tension stems from a disturbing incident that occurred on May 4, in Manipur. Two tribal Kuki-Zo women were paraded naked, and sexually assaulted by a group of men. The incident, captured on video, surfaced on July 19, sparking widespread outrage and anger among Mizo youths.

This incident has further strained the already tense relations between the Meitei community and other tribal communities, including the Nagas and Kukis, who mostly reside in the hill districts of the region.

In response to the growing concerns, the Manipur government has planned to use special ATR flights operating between Aizawl-Imphal and Aizawl-Silchar to evacuate the Meiteis. However, the exact commencement date of the evacuation process is yet to be confirmed, reported India Today NE.

"There are plans by the government to airlift Meiteis from Aizawl but when the evacuation will take place, is yet to be confirmed," a Meitei student living in Aizawl told India Today NE.

The Mizoram Police has increased security arrangements to ensure the safety of Meiteis in Aizawl city, India Today NE reported. Security has further been strengthened at Vety College, Selesih; Mizoram University, Tanhril; RIPANS, Zemabawk and ZMC, Falkawn.

"In anticipation of possible development of tension which could threaten the security of Meiteis living in Aizawl, due to the public outrage against the recent viral video of two tribal Kuki - Zo brutally assaulted in Manipur. Security arrangements are made in order to ensure the safety of Meitei in Aizawl," the letter read.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram government has reassured the Meitei community of their safety, urging them not to pay heed to rumors. State home commissioner and secretary H Lalengmawia held a meeting with Meitei community leaders, providing assurances of their security.

Despite these assurances, some Meiteis have already opted to leave Mizoram. On Saturday, 65 Meitei individuals departed for Manipur by flight, and all tickets for the next Aizawl-Imphal flight on Monday have been booked.

The situation remains delicate as efforts are made to quell the unrest and ensure the protection of all communities involved. The recent violence stems from long-standing demands by the Meitei community for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status in Manipur. This demand has resulted in tensions and conflicts with other tribal communities, including the Nagas and Kukis.

