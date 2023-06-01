Manish Sisodia framed Delhi excise policy to generate, channel illegal funds: ED chargesheet 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed in its latest chargesheet that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership, especially former minister Manish Sisodia, brought in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22 to “generate and channel illegal funds” to themselves.

The ED further charged Sisodia of receiving bribes from an accused in the case, which it called “proceeds of crime” under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), news agency PTI reported.

The central agency said in its prosecution complaint filed in May: "As elaborated...Amit Arora paid Rs 2.2 crore to Manish Sisodia through Dinesh Arora for getting policy changes in his favour in the GoM report/excise policy 2021-22". Amit Arora is the promoter of liquor companies Buddy Retail, Popular Spirits, and KSJM Spirits LLP. Dinesh Arora, on the other hand, is alleged to be one of Sisodia’s close associates.

The ED said this amount is a direct bribe or kickback to a government functionary and is proceeds of crime under PMLA.

The agency added: “In this manner, Manish Sisodia participated in the generation of this proceeds of crime”. The ED chargesheet further stated that Sisodia is involved in concealment of the crime.

The ED added that the excise policy 2021-22 was drafted with an intention to “cause undue benefit to certain private entities or players”. Apart from this, the ED said Sisodia deliberately got a cabinet note changed to exclude opinions of legal experts on the excise policy.

The central agency said that Sisodia allegedly destructed digital evidence. It added the former Delhi deputy minister used 43 SIM cards on 14 mobile phones, of which only 5 SIM cards were either owned by Sisodia or were issued in his name as per his statement. The ED further quoted Sisodia in its chargesheet to substantiate its charges.

The AAP reportedly told the ED: "The phone which was used before the phone seized by CBI was broken and is not with me now....I do not remember where the damaged phone is now".

Earlier this week, a Delhi court took cognisance of the latest ED chargesheet. Following this, the Delhi court issued a production warrant against the AAP leader for June 1, suggesting there was enough evidence.

The central agency in March this year arrested Sisodia from Tihar Jail. Sisodia was lodged in Tihar Jail as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested him in the same case earlier this year. Sisodia is the most high-profile arrest in the Delhi excise policy case so far, in which the ED has arrested total 12 people so far.

The ED and the CBI have alleged that the Delhi government’s excise policy 2021-22 on liquor licences led to cartelisation and favoured certain dealers. These dealers, as per the ED and the CBI, allegedly paid bribes for the liquor licenses. The charge has been strongly dismissed by the AAP leadership.

Due to these irregularities, the policy was scrapped. The CBI and the ED came into the picture when Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe in the case. Following this, the ED registered a case under the PMLA Act.

