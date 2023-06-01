IMD predicts thunderstorms with lightning over Delhi; heatwave likely to make a comeback in Bihar 

The Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 kmph at isolated places over Delhi, Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on Thursday. Similar weather conditions are also likely in isolated parts of Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Telangana, Kerala and Mahe.

The Met department also predicted thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph at isolated places over west Uttar Pradesh and south interior Karnataka on the same day.

Thunderstorms with lightning will likely hit isolated pockets over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Himachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Lakshadweep.

The IMD also said that heatwave conditions are likely in parts of Bihar from June 1-4, Gangetic West Bengal on June 1-2, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on June 1. The report also suggests no significant changes in weather are expected over India.

IMD weather forecast bulletin for next 5 days:

Northwest India

Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and occasional gusty winds/squall (40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely till June 1

Hailstorms are very likely over Uttarakhand on June 1

Thundersquall/gusty wind with speed 60-70 kmph very likely in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand on June 1-2

No significant change in maximum temperature over next 2 days. Maximum temperature will likely rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius thereafter

South India

Weather department has forecast light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds over Kerala, Lakshadweep, south interior Karnataka during next 5 days

Squally weather with wind speed of 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is also likely over south Andaman Sea on June 2

The Met department also predicted isolated to scattered rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh during next 5 days

The Met department also said that heavy rainfall is very likely over isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu and south interior Karnataka on June 1

Heavy rainfall has also been predicted over isolated pockets of Kerala during June 1-4

