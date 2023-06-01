IMD predicts thunderstorms with lightning over Delhi; heatwave likely to make a comeback in Bihar 

The Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 kmph at isolated places over Delhi, Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on Thursday. Similar weather conditions are also likely in isolated parts of Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Telangana, Kerala and Mahe.
The Met department also predicted thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph at isolated places over west Uttar Pradesh and south interior Karnataka on the same day.
Thunderstorms with lightning will likely hit isolated pockets over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Himachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Lakshadweep.
The IMD also said that heatwave conditions are likely in parts of Bihar from June 1-4, Gangetic West Bengal on June 1-2, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on June 1. The report also suggests no significant changes in weather are expected over India.
IMD weather forecast bulletin for next 5 days:
Northwest India
South India
