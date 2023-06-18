Massive fire breaks out at a godown in Pune’s Gangadham

A massive fire broke out on Sunday morning at a godown in Pune's Gangadham area. Fire tenders are currently present at the spot to douse off the fire, reported ANI. Pictures surfacing from the scene show that huge clouds of black smoke were formed above the godown.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in a godown in Gangadham area of Pune. Fire tenders present at the spot. More detail awaited.



(Video Source: Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/3KtDwDnyRW June 18, 2023

#UPDATE | A total of 22 fire tenders are in place to control the fire. Around 20 to 25 godowns of different materials gutted in fire. Some nearby residents are being evacuated: Pune Fire Department — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023

#WATCH | Firefighting operation is underway after fire broke out in a godown in Gangadham area of Pune. pic.twitter.com/0x8yZdNMQN — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023

