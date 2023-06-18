Massive fire breaks out at a godown in Pune’s Gangadham

scorecardresearch
NEWS

Fire tenders are currently present at the spot to douse off the fire

A massive fire broke out on Sunday morning at a godown in Pune's Gangadham area. Fire tenders are currently present at the spot to douse off the fire, reported ANI. Pictures surfacing from the scene show that huge clouds of black smoke were formed above the godown.

A total of 22 fire tenders are in place to control the fire. Around 20 to 25 godowns of different materials were gutted in the fire. Some nearby residents are being evacuated, said Pune Fire Department.

(Further details awaited)

Published on: Jun 18, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
