'Meant to scam citizens': Ratan Tata slams 'fake' report about his links to crypto

Tata Group chairman emeritus Ratan Tata on Tuesday said he has no association with cryptocurrencies amid reports of his investments into them.

"I request netizens to please stay aware. I have no associations with cryptocurrency of any form," the 85-year-old industrialist said in a tweet.

While sharing a morphed screenshot of news article on his Instagram, Ratan Tata said that if you see any articles or ads mentioning his association with cryptos, "they are absolutely untrue and meant to scam citizens".

However, Abra, a Silicon Valley-based Bitcoin startup in 2015 revealed that it had raised money from Ratan Tata and American Express as part of a $12 million Series-A funding round.

The start-up allows users to store digital cash and send money to any smartphone using Abra’s app. Abra earns money when users buy or sell cryptocurrencies on its platform.

Ratan Tata's investment amount in Abra is still undisclosed.

In 2021, a similar news report claiming Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra’s investment in cryptocurrencies has ‘terrified bank’ and ‘experts’, surfaced on the internet. Mahindra later flagged the news report and said that the article is misleading and he has "never invested a single rupee in cryptos".

In recent months, cryptocurrency scammers have been using high profile names and even hacking Youtube, Twitter and Instagram of famous personalities to scam people. Posts from prominent IDs or a backing of a famous investor appears trustworthy and more likely to trick many people into believing the narrative.

Few weeks back, famous YouTuber and comedian Tanmay Bhat’s YouTube channel was hacked to promote a crypto scam.

Other famous celebrities whose accounts have been attacked by hackers for crypto related scams include Kim Kardashian, Barack Obama, Michael Bloomberg, Joe Bide, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa and Elon Musk.

