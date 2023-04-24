More than 100 crore listeners tuned into PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' atleast once, shows IIM survey

As PM Narendra Modi’s popular ‘Mann ki Baat’ set to reach its 100th episode on April 30 (Sunday), a survey by Indian Institute of Management-Rohtak revealed that the programme has reached 100 crore people who are aware and have listened to the programme at least once.



The survey further showed that almost 23 crore people tune in to Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme on the last Sunday of every month while another 41 crore constitute an occasional audience that has the scope of being converted into a regular audience. Almost 65 per cent of the audience prefer to hear the talk in Hindi.



The study also revealed that 44.7 per cent people tune in to the programme on a TV while 37.6 per cent access it on a mobile device. Viewing the programme is favoured over listening to it, as 62 per cent of the respondents between the age of 19 to 34 preferred watching it on a TV, showed the survey.



It also showed that 73 per cent of the listeners are optimistic and feel the country is going to progress. 58 per cent of listeners have responded saying their living conditions have improved while a similar number (59 per cent) have reported increased trust in government.



A total of 10003 people were polled for this study of which 60 per cent were males while 40 per cent were females. This population was spread over 68 occupations sectors with 64 per cent being from the informal and self-employed sector while students constituted 23 per cent of the studied audience.



The report further revealed that PM Modi has been liked by the listeners for qualities such as ‘a powerful and decisive leadership,’ knowledgeable and sympathetic and empathetic approach. Direct engagement is also one of the reasons for his popularity.



The Mann Ki Baat program was started on 3rd October, 2014 and is broadcast on last Sunday of every month at 11 AM on the entire AIR and DD network. It is translated by AIR into 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects and 11 Foreign languages, apart from English.



It includes Hindi, Sanskrit, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannad, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odiya, Konkani, Nepali, Kashmiri, Dogri, Manipuri, Maithili, Bengali, Assamese, Bodo, Santhali, Urdu, Sindhi. The Dialects include Chhattisgarhi, Gondi, Halbi, Sargujia, Pahari, Sheena, Gojri, Balti, Ladakhi, Karbi, Khasi, Jaintia, Garo, Nagamese, Hmar, Paite, Thadou, Kabui, Mao, Tangkhul, Nyishi, Adi, Monpa, Ao, Angami, Kokborok, Mizo, Lepcha, Sikkimese (Bhutia).

