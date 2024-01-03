MP govt transfers collector who questioned 'aukat' of driver; CM warns officers over language

Kishor Kanyal, the district collector of Shajapur, has been removed from his post by the Madhya Pradesh government. The decision was made following an incident in which Kanyal questioned the "aukat" (status) of a driver during a protest by truck drivers.

Kanyal was removed from the post of Shajapur collector on Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's directives, the CM's Office posted on X (formerly Twitter). He has been shifted to the post of state deputy secretary.

In place of Kanyal, Riju Bafna, Narsinghpur's collector, has been appointed as the new collector of Shajapur.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister in a post on X warned officers to work on their language.

"Everyone's work and feelings should be respected. Collector has been removed from the post in Shajapur incident related to truck drivers. This government is the government of the poor. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, we are working for the welfare of the poor. Officers should take care of their language and behaviour," Yadav said.

सभी के काम और भाव का सम्मान होना चाहिए



शाजापुर में ट्रक ड्राइवर्स से जुड़ी घटना में कलेक्टर को पद से हटाया गया है।



यह सरकार गरीबों की सरकार है। प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में हम गरीब कल्याण के लिए कार्य कर रहे हैं। अधिकारियों को अपनी भाषा और व्यवहार का ध्यान… pic.twitter.com/2BsTFM9KI0 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) January 3, 2024

A video clip, which went viral on Tuesday, showed the collector asking drivers and others not to take the law into their own hands when a representative of divers asked him to talk nicely.

Kanyal got angry and asked the person concerned, "Kya karoge tum, kya aukat hai tumhari?"

The man replied saying they are fighting this battle for the very reason that they don't have any "aukat" (social standing).

Kanyal later posted a video on the district collector's official X account saying a meeting of about 250 truck and bus drivers was convened on Tuesday, a day after many of them created a ruckus and staged protests.

"The meeting was held to tell them to raise their issues democratically but one of them was trying to incite others and threatening to intensify the stir, because of which I used these words. I express regret if anyone is hurt by my words," he said.

However, nobody will be allowed to take the law in his hand, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: ‘Satyameva Jayate’: Gautam Adani says ‘truth has prevailed’ after SC’s verdict on Adani-Hindenburg case