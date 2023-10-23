Mumbai: Two die in deadly fire at 8-storey building in Kandivali

Two people were killed and three others were injured in a fire that engulfed a commercial building in Mumbai's Kandivali East on Monday, October 23. The fire broke out around 12.30 pm.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the Pavan Dham Veena Santur Building, which houses a number of offices and shops. The fire quickly spread to the upper floors, trapping several people inside.

Firefighters and police rushed to the scene and rescued several people from the building. However, two people, including a woman, were found dead inside. Three others were injured and have been taken to hospital. The deceased were identified as Glory Walphati (43) and Josu Gems Robert (8).

#WATCH | Mumbai: Earlier visuals of the fire that broke out in the Pavan Dham Veena Santur Building of Mahaveer Nagar in Kandivali West. The fire was taken under control with the help of 8 firefighters. https://t.co/8liMiz4lEb pic.twitter.com/BbQ3hLHmek — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2023

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. However, preliminary reports suggest that it may have been caused by a short circuit.

Rajeshwari Bhartare, one of the victims, is in severe condition after suffering about 100 per cent burn injuries. However, two more people, Lakshmi Bura and Ranjan Shah, received 40-50 per cent burn injuries and are being treated. All of the victims were taken to the western suburbs' Shatabdi hospital.

According to officials, the fire was contained to electric and electrical installations on the first floor, and firefighting is still ongoing. "Fire-fighting operation is going on with the help of two small hose lines and one first aid line of four motor pumps," PTI quoted a fire department official as saying.

Earlier in the day, a small fire broke out on the second floor of a business in central Delhi's Chawri Bazar district, according to news agency PTI. According to officials, the fire was quickly brought under control and no one was wounded.

"The fire department received information about the fire at 9.50 am. Four fire engines were pressed into service. It was a minor fire in a room where some safety equipment was kept," PTI quoted the fire department officials as saying.

