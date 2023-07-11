Nepal helicopter crash: Wreckage of missing chopper found along with 5 bodies

Five bodies were recovered from the accident site of a private commercial carrying six people that crashed on Tuesday morning, according to the local media.

As per the police, the helicopter met with the accident at approximately 3500 meters above sea level in the Lamjura Pass, The Himalayan Times reported. "Five bodies have been recovered from the accident site and a search operation is underway," the report quoted police as saying.

The helicopter, operated by Manang Air, crashed near Likkhu, just to the north of Kathmandu. Manang Air is one of many operations ferrying tourists to Nepal's high mountain peaks, including Mount Everest.

Five Mexican nationals and a Nepali pilot Captain Chet B Gurung were onboard when the incident took place.

All five passengers are members of a Mexican family. They have been identified as Sifuentes G. Fernando (95) and Sifuentes Rincon Ismail (98), both males, along with three females: Sifuentes Gongalez Abril (72), Gongalez Olacio Luz (65), and Sifuentes G. Maria Jese (52), The Himalayan Times report further revealed.

Altitude helicopter and security personnel was dispatched toward the possible crash site by monitoring the GPS coordinates of the missing helicopter.

Founded in 1997, Manang Air is a helicopter airline based in Kathmandu. It has been operating helicopters in commercial air transportation within the Nepalese territory under the Regulation of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

The company provides chartered services and is focused on personalised services such as adventure flights helicopter excursions or expedition work.

The Himalayan nation - where many airlines fly to small airports in remote hills and mountains shrouded in clouds and cut off from roads - has a history of air crashes.

In January this year, 71 people were killed in Nepal's worst air crash in 30 years, when a plane crashed near the tourist city of Pokhara.

