New Parliament Building Inauguration: Know full-day schedule, time-table, when, where and how to watch live streaming on AajTak, IndiaToday

The inauguration of the new Parliament building is set to witness dignitaries, religious leaders and eminent personalities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday. The new Parliament building inauguration ceremony will begin with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer followed by a formal opening in the Lok Sabha by Prime Minister Modi.

Twenty opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, SP and AAP, have come together and announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new building by the prime minister, saying they find no value in a new building when the "soul of democracy has been sucked out".

The new complex will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

The inauguration's opening ceremony is planned to be a day-long event divided into two sections.

The havan will be held outside the new Parliament building at 7 a.m., where the ceremonial sceptre Sengol will be handed over to Modi by the Shaivite order's senior priests, PTI quoted officials as saying.

The pujas will continue till 9 a.m., after which the inauguration ceremony is scheduled to commence around noon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Deputy Chairman Hariwansh, and a few other high officials are likely to attend the morning pujas, according to ANI.



Check out the tentative schedule of the Parliament inauguration here:



7.15 AM: Arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the new Parliament Building.

7.30 AM: Ceremony starts with a havan and puja which will last for an hour.

8.30 AM: Prime Minister will arrive at the Lok Sabha chamber.

9.00 AM: The ‘Sengol’, a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, to be installed near the chair of the Speaker.

9.30 AM: A prayer ceremony will be held in the lobby. The Prime Minister will exit the Parliament premises after the prayer ceremony concludes.

Part II

11.30 AM: Arrival of guests and dignitaries.

12.00 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives. Ceremony starts with the National Anthem.

12.10 PM: Speech by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, expected to read out messages from President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

12.17 PM: Screening of two short films.

12.38 PM: Speech by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha (unlikely to attend). Speech by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

1.05 PM: Release of Rs 75 coin and a commemorative stamp by the Prime Minister.

1.10 PM: Speech by PM Narendra Modi.

2.00 PM: Conclusion of ceremony

New Parliament Inauguration: How to watch live streaming on AajTak and India Today

To watch the live updates of the inauguration of Parliament, you can go for India Today TV or IndiaToday.in. You can also watch the ceremony on India Today’s YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, you can also get all the visuals of the inauguration on Aaj Tak TV as well as the YouTube channel of Aaj Tak.

Also Read: New vs old Parliament building: Government shares pics comparing the two