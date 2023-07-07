No more tomatoes in McDonald’s food items in THESE parts of India; here’s why

McDonald's has dropped tomatoes from its menu items in many parts of India, hit by supply shortages and quality concerns after prices of the vegetable soared to records.

The fast-food chain has removed tomatoes from its burgers, wraps, and salads in some restaurants from several parts of India.

"Despite our best efforts, we are not able to get adequate quantities of tomatoes which pass our stringent quality checks," read notices posted in two McDonald's stores in New Delhi, the capital of India.

"We are forced to serve you products without tomatoes."

According to a statement from Connaught Plaza Restaurants, which runs about 150 outlets as McDonald's franchisee in India's north and east, the problem was due to quality issues in the supply chain, rather than pricing.

The statement said that the company was "currently facing some temporary supply chain disruptions" and that it was "working closely with our suppliers to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

The statement also said that the company was "committed to providing our customers with the highest quality products and services" and that it would "continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed."

However, Westlife Foodworld, the McDonald's franchisee for India's western and southern regions, with 357 restaurants, told Reuters there were "no serious tomato-related issues". Even Subway said that it is not facing any shortage of tomatoes.

The problem was seasonal and forced 10% to 15% of its stores to stop serving tomatoes temporarily, it said.

Tomato prices in India have surged in recent months, reaching a record high of Rs 140 per kilogram in June. The price hike has been attributed to a number of factors, including a poor monsoon season and increased demand from the food processing industry.

The rising cost of tomatoes is a major challenge for restaurants in India, as tomatoes are a staple ingredient in many dishes. The price hike is likely to put further pressure on restaurant margins, and could lead to higher prices for consumers.

