Noida: Schools up to class 8 to remain closed till January 14 due to severe cold weather

Schools in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed for students up to Class 8 until January 14, as the ongoing cold wave continues to grip the region. This official order was issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration, extending the initial closure period by one week, prioritising the safety and well-being of young students.

This precautionary measure, announced on a Saturday prior to January 6, 2024, applies to educational institutions affiliated with various boards, including the state board, CBSE, ICSE, IB, and others.

"In compliance with the instructions given by District Magistrate Maneesh Kumar Verma given the dense fog and extreme cold, all the board (CBSE/ICSE IB, UP Board, and others) affiliated schools (from Class nursery to 8) running in the district Gautam Buddh Nagar, will observe holiday till January 14," it stated.

"The order should be strictly followed," Panwar added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for a cold wave and fog across western Uttar Pradesh, which encompasses the Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The forecast includes predictions of thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, and fog following the cold wave. With minimum temperatures in parts of the region dipping into single digits, the administration's decision underscores the necessity of such closures.

For older students in Classes 9-12, the schools have adjusted their operating hours to run from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM during this period, as informed by District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh. This adjustment allows for continued education while still considering the challenges posed by the harsh weather conditions.

The IMD has also issued a 'cold day' alert for several states in Northern India, indicating that maximum temperatures are expected to fall significantly below the seasonal norm.

Gautam Buddh Nagar experienced a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius on Saturday, and the forecast indicates that it will range between 9 and 13 degrees Celsius in the coming six days. The weather department has issued a warning for cold waves and fog in western Uttar Pradesh, encompassing Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The IMD predicts cold wave conditions and fog for Saturday and Sunday, followed by thunderstorms, lightning, squall, and fog on Tuesday, according to a sub-divisional warning.

