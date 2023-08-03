Nuh violence: Internet ban to continue in parts of Haryana till Aug 5; CM Khattar seeks more forces

Mobile internet and SMS services in Haryana's Nuh and some other places in the state will remain suspended till August 5, to prevent any disturbance to peace and public order in the wake of the communal clashes, the Haryana government said on Wednesday.

Besides Nuh, the services will remain snapped in Faridabad, Palwal and the territorial jurisdiction of sub-division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of Gurugram district.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram.

Nuh violence: Top developments so far

1. The government had ordered the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh district from 4 pm on Monday and later imposed the restrictions in some other parts too till August 2 in view of the "intense communal tension" and disturbance of public peace. Later, it extended the suspension till August 5.

"This order is extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of districts Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and territorial jurisdiction of sub division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of district Gurugram in the state of Haryana and shall be in force up to 05.08.2023 (23:59 hrs)," the latest order read.

2. The Haryana government on Wednesday sought four more companies of central forces as arson and vandalism continued in Gurugram and a Bajrang Dal activist died in hospital, taking the toll in the communal violence that began from adjoining Nuh to six. Apart from the state police, 20 companies of central forces are deployed in Haryana -- 14 in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad.

3. Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said the violence in Nuh and other places in Haryana was the result of the alleged "failure" of the BJP-JJP government, asserting that it did not take timely action to prevent the disturbance to law and order. He appealed to people to maintain peace and brotherhood and not pay attention to rumours.

4. Bittu Bajrangi, a self-proclaimed cow vigilante known for his divisive diatribes, had participated in the Vishva Hindu Parishad's annual Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh, Haryana. On being asked why the yatris were seen carrying weapons in the videos that have gone viral on social media, Bittu Bajrangi told India Today, "A few people were carrying weapons, but they were all licensed. And swords that we carry are used for puja, for weddings, for rituals; they are not used for murders."

5. An additional chief judicial magistrate of Nuh and her three-year-old daughter had a narrow escape when their car was attacked and set on fire by a mob during the attack on a religious procession in the district, an FIR has revealed. Anjali Jain, the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM), and her daughter had to run for their lives on Monday, as the attackers were pelting stones and firing at them, said the FIR registered at City Nuh police station on Tuesday, according to a PTI report.

The judge, her daughter and staff had to take shelter in a workshop of the old bus stand in Nuh. Later, they were rescued by some advocates.

6. Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said social media has played a significant role in fuelling the violence in Nuh and the state government has formed a three-member committee tasked with monitoring social media activities from July 21 onwards. He said the committee will take appropriate legal action against individuals found spreading hatred or misinformation.

The minister appealed to the people to use social media responsibly and refrain from sharing inflammatory content.

7. The VHP and its youth wing Bajrang Dal on Wednesday held protests in different parts of the country against the attack on the religious procession in Nuh. VHP working president Alok Kumar said demonstrations were held "successfully" across all districts in the country with the participation of "lakhs of people".

8. After the communal violence in Gurugram, some Muslim migrants are thinking of leaving the city at least for a while. In Nuh, some Hindu migrants have decided to leave the city. As curfew is imposed in the district, the migrant families, including children, are preparing to leave the place on foot.

9. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that rioters involved in violent incidents in Nuh and Gurugram will be identified and made liable to pay for the compensation. "We have passed an Act wherein it provides that for any loss government issues compensation for the loss to Public property but as far as private property is concerned, those who caused the loss are liable to compensate for it. So, we will provide for loss to public property, and for the private property we will say that compensation be collected from those who are liable for it," he said during a press conference.

10. The United States has called for calm in response to the communal violence which erupted in Haryana’s Nuh and spread to Gurugram and surrounding areas. During a US State Department briefing on Wednesday, spokesperson Matthew Miller urged parties to refrain from violence. However, there is no information regarding any Americans impacted by the unrest, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

