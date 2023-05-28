'Number of seats, MPs will increase': PM Modi on why new Parliament building was need of the hour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday, said that the new structure was the need of the hour because the number of seats and MPs are set to increase in the coming time.

"There was a need for new Parliament. We also have to see that the number of seats and MPs will increase in the coming time. That's why it was the need of the hour that a new Parliament is made," said PM Modi during his speech at the new Lok Sabha.

“In the development journey of every country, some moments come which become immortal. 28th May is such a day,” said PM Modi at the new Lok Sabha. He said that the new Parliament is not just a building but the symbol of aspiration of 140 crore people.

He also highlighted that the building is equipped with modern facilities and latest gadgets. It has given employment to over 60,000 labourers, said PM Modi, adding that a digital gallery has been created to honour their hard work.

PM Modi also released a commemorative stamp and Rs 75 coin in the new Parliament.

On Sunday morning, PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Several Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mansukh Mandaviya and Jitendra Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP president J P Nadda among other leaders were present on the occasion.

The prime minister felicitated with shawls and souvenirs some workers who played key roles in the construction of the new Parliament building.

A multi-faith prayer was also held to mark the occasion.

The new Parliament building, constructed by Tata Projects Ltd, has a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

