Odisha train accident: Bus carrying injured passengers from crash site meets with accident in Bengal

A bus carrying passengers who were injured in the train accident in Balasore, Odisha, met with an accident in Bengal's Medinipur district on Saturday, June 3.

The bus, which was carrying several passengers, including those who were critically injured in the train accident, was on its way to Kolkata from Balasore when it collided with a van near Medinipur.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the bus overturned and the van was completely destroyed. All the passengers in the bus were injured, and a few of them were critically injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The driver of the bus and the driver of the van were also injured in the accident. They were also taken to the hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The cause of the accident is not yet known.

At least 300 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured in the train crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore on Friday.

The accident occurred near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, roughly 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm.

The Army was also called in to help the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), several fire units, and ambulances with the rescue effort.

Army medical and engineering teams, as well as ambulances and support services, have been dispatched from the Eastern Command. The teams were routed from several bases in order to get to the scene of the incident as soon as feasible.

