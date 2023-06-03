Odisha train accident: ‘No one will be spared,’ says PM Modi vowing stringent action and support for victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Saturday, vowing to take stringent action against those responsible for the triple train accident that occurred the previous night. After visiting the site of one of the country's most devastating train disasters in Bahanaga, Odisha's Balasore district, and meeting with the victims at Balasore Hospital, Modi spoke to the press.

"Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty in the train accident incident. No one will be spared," Modi declared, emphasising the government's commitment to ensuring justice in the matter.

Moreover, the Prime Minister assured the public that the injured would receive the best possible treatment. Expressing gratitude to the local community for their invaluable assistance in the rescue efforts, Modi acknowledged the tireless dedication of individuals who worked throughout the night to save lives.

"I am grateful to local people for all help given to train accident victims," Modi expressed his appreciation, acknowledging the collective efforts made by the community during this tragic event.

Reflecting on the gravity of the accident, Modi shared his profound grief, stating, "I do not have words to express the pain. Let Almighty give us strength to overcome this situation." The Prime Minister's heartfelt words resonated with the nation, empathizing with the anguish felt by those affected by the tragedy.

Accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Prime Minister Modi received briefings from both Vaishnaw and the disaster management team officers who had tirelessly worked overnight to rescue people at the accident site. With at least 288 reported deaths and over 900 injuries, the scale of the disaster demanded immediate attention and action.

While at the site, Modi contacted the Cabinet Secretary and Health Minister to ensure that all necessary aid was provided to the injured and their families. He emphasised the importance of minimising inconvenience for the bereaved families and ensuring continued support for those affected by the tragedy.

During his visit, the Prime Minister also held discussions with Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Pramila Mallik, and the local police chief. Their input provided additional insight into the ongoing efforts and progress made in the restoration work at the mishap site.

Prior to visiting the accident site at Bahanaga Bazar, the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi, focusing on the train accident. This meeting aimed to gather information and discuss the necessary measures to address the situation effectively.