Odisha train accident: PM Modi arrives at Odisha's Balasore to take stock of situation

On Saturday, Prime Minister arrived in Odisha's Balasore to take stock of the situation at the accident site, where rescue operations are currently underway.

Earlier today, the prime minister convened a meeting to review the situation in relation to the Odisha train accident, after which he decided to visit the site of the tragic accident.

On Friday, the 12841 Shalimar-Coromandel Express collided with a goods train in the evening around 7 pm, killing nearly 300 and injuring around 900 people at Bahanaga Bazar station in the Balasore district of Odisha.

The joint inspection report on the fateful Balasore train accident has stated that the accident was caused due to signal failure.

“The signal was given and taken off for the up main line for 12841, but the train entered into a loop line and clashed with goods train which was on the up loop line and derailed,” the report read. “In the meantime, 12864 passed through on the DW (downward main line and two coaches were derailed and capsized," it added.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the rescue operation of the Coromandel Express derailment and the subsequent accident has been completed, and restoration work has begun.

Earlier on Saturday, Vaishnaw visited the accident site and ordered a high-level probe to look into the exact reason behind the rail accident. The inquiry will be conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South East Circle. The Commissioner of Railway Safety comes under the Ministry of Civil Aviation.