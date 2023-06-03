Odisha train tragedy: Joint inspection report says signaling failure led to mishap killing over 280 people

Coromandel train accident: The joint inspection report on the fateful Balasore train accident has stated that the accident was caused due to signal failure.

“The signal was given and taken off for the up main line for 12841 but the train entered into a loop line and clashed with goods train which was on the up loop line and derailed,” the report read. “In the meantime, 12864 passed through on the DW (downward main line and two coaches were derailed and capsized," it added.

Nearly 1,257 reserved passengers were on board the Coromandel Express, while 1,039 reserved passengers were on board the Bengaluru-Yashwantpur, government sources said on Saturday.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the rescue operation of the Coromandel Express derailment and the subsequent accident has been completed and restoration work has begun. Nearly 300 people have died and over 900 were injured in an accident on Friday, June 2, after a collision occurred between the Coromandel Express and the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express.

Earlier on Saturday, Vaishnaw visited the accident site and ordered a high-level probe to look into the exact reason behind the rail accident. The inquiry will be conducted by Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South East Circle. The Commissioner Railway Safety comes under the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

According to Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena, a goods train was also involved in the accident. Officials said on Friday several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Express derailed near Baleswar. These derailed coaches fell on an adjacent track and collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express.

A massive rescue operation was started on Friday night at the accident site in Bahanaga Bazar near Balasore to pull out people trapped in the derailed coaches. The train mishap is considered one of the deadliest train crashes in India in recent times.

Vaishnaw announced ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh in case of death, Rs 2 lakh for the grievously injured, and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries. The Railway ministry has also ordered a probe into the mishap. The Commissioner of Railway Safety, South East Circle have been asked to inquire into the crash at the earliest.

Ex-gratia compensation to the victims of this unfortunate train accident in Odisha;

₹10 Lakh in case of death,

₹2 Lakh towards grievous and ₹50,000 for minor injuries. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 2, 2023

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a one-day state mourning due to the accident.

"Important Announcement: In view of tragic rail accident at Bahanaga, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Sri Naveen Patnaik has ordered for State Mourning for a day. Hence no State celebration to take place on 3rd June through out the State," the Information & Public Relations Department of the Odisha government tweeted.

7.40 AM: Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express inauguration cancelled

A Konkan Railway Official on Saturday said that the flagging off function of the Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express stands cancelled after the tragic train mishap in Balasore.

7.50 AM: Injured taken to Fakir Mohan Medical College & Hospital

Some of the injured passengers admitted in Fakir Mohan Medical College & Hospital in Balasore, Odisha.

#BalasoreTrainAccident | "I was nearby when this accident happened, we rescued around 200-300 people," says Ganesh, a local #OdishaTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/d8PkJNEPRY — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

The Railways have issued helpline numbers for the information of stranded passengers. The Helpline numbers are as follows:

Howrah Helpline Number: 033-26382217

Kharagpur Helpline Number: 8972073925 & 9332392339

Balasore Helpline Number: 8249591559 & 7978418322

Shalimar Helpline Number: 9903370746

Santragachi Jn Help line Number : 8109289460, 8340649469

7.55 am: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Balasore

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has reached the accident site in Balasore in Odisha and is taking stock of the situation.

After reaching the accident spot, the minister said: "Our focus is on rescue and relief operations. Restoration will begin after clearance from the district administration. A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry."

#WATCH | Our focus is on rescue and relief operations. Restoration will begin after clearance from district administration. A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw… pic.twitter.com/yfCecv0FxB — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

He added that the Railway, NDRF, SDRF, and Odisha government are conducting the rescue operations. The best possible healthcare facilities will be provided.

8.05 AM: DMK cancels celebrations for birth centenary of M Karunanidhi in Tamil Nadu

To mourn the Balasore Train Accident, the DMK has canceled all events scheduled today for the birth centenary of former CM M Karunanidhi in Tamil Nadu. Only CM MK Stalin would pay tribute to Kalaignar Statue and Kalaignar Memorial. All other public meetings and events have been canceled, DMK officials said.

8.15 AM: Rescue operations: Senior official fears death toll may go up

Odisha's Director General, Fire Services, Sudhanshu Sarangi, on Saturday said more than 120 bodies have been recovered so far from the wreckage of the passenger train coaches. He said that the death toll may go up.

8.30 AM: Death toll reaches 280 as rescue operations continue

The death toll in the Balasore train accident has touched 280, confirmed DGP Fire service Sudhanshu Sarangi around 8.20 AM.

Odisha | People queue up in #Balasore to donate blood after the horrific train accident in Balasore yesterday.



As per officials, as of now 233 people have died and around 900 are injured. pic.twitter.com/3o9mGU0xov — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

8.35 AM: At least 51 trains were diverted, cancelled.

At least 51 trains were diverted, cancelled and terminated after the accident. Here's a list of trains diverted

> 12801 Puri-New Delhi Purusottam Express from Puri on June 2 will run via Jakhapura & Jaroli route.

> 18477 Puri-Rishikesh Kalinga Utkal Express from Puri on June 2 will run via Angul-Sambalpur City- Jharsuguda Road- Ib route.

> 03229 Puri-Patna Special from Puri on June 2 will run via the Jakhapura-Jaroli route

>12840 Chennai-Howrah Mail from Chennai on June 1 will run via the Jakhapura-Jaroli route.

> 18048 Vasco da Gama-Howrah Amaravati Express from Vasco on June 1 will run via Jakhapura-Jaroli route.

> 22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar Express from Secunderabad on June 2 will run via Jakhapura and Jaroli.

> 22804 Sambalpur-Shalimar Express from Sambalpur on June 2 will run via Sambalpur City- Jharsuguda Route.

> 12509 Bangalore-Guwahati Express from Bangalore on June 1 will run via Vizianagaram- Titilagarh – Jharsuguda-Tata route.

> 15929 Tambaram-New Tinsukia Express from Tambaram on June 1 will run via Ranital-Jaroli route.

> 22807 Santragachi-Chennai Express journey commencing on June 2 will run via Tatanagar

> 22873 Digha-Visakhapatnam Express journey commencing on June 2 will run via Tatanagar

> 18409 Shalimar-Puri Sri Jagannath Express journey commencing on June 2 will run via Tatanagar

> 22817 Howrah-Mysuru Express journey commencing on June 2 will run via Tatanagar

8.50 AM: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reaches the accident site in Balasore

Chief minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik reached Balasore and took stock of the rescue operations at the site along with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

9.00 AM: Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann offers condolences

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann tweet: "Deeply saddened to hear the unfortunate news of the train accident in Balasore, Odisha...Hundreds of people have lost their lives in the accident...My deepest condolences to the bereaved families... I pray to God that those injured in the accident get well soon."

9.20 AM: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin reaches State Emergency Operation Centre in Chennai

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has reached the State Emergency Operation Centre in Chennai to take a stock of the situation and monitor the Balasore Train Accident situation.

9.30 AM: Rescue operation continues, 7 NDRF, 5 ODRAF, 24 Fire Service teams pressed in

Seven NDRF teams, five ODRAF teams and 24 Fire Service Units, along with local police, and volunteers are deployed at the Balasore incident site for search and rescue operations.

The latest notification by South Eastern Railway said there are 238 casualties. Around 650 injured passengers have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro.

#BalasoreTrainAccident | As per the information received till now, there are 238 casualties. Around 650 injured passengers have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro: South Eastern Railway pic.twitter.com/L1FClXmEuE — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

9.35 AM: Tamil ministers rush to the accident site

Tamil Nadu ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, Siva Shankar, and Anbil Mahesh are travelling to the accident site in Balasore, Odisha, where the collision of three trains took place.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, Siva Shankar, and Anbil Mahesh reach Chennai Airport.



They are travelling to Odisha's #Balasore where a collision between three trains left 238 dead pic.twitter.com/1BXjMEVGb8 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

9.45 AM: Death toll rises to 288

Sudhanshu Sarangi, director general of Odisha Fire Services, said that the death toll stood at 288 around 9.30 AM on Saturday. "The rescue work is still going on," he told news agency AFP. He said there were "a lot of serious injuries".

10 AM: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan chairs review meeting

After setting up an inquiry department at the Collectorate offices in all districts, CM Jagan directed officials to alert the hospitals around Odisha's borders to be prepared to offer medical care to those who have been injured.

The CM has asked the administration to be ready with ambulances and extra help around Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and other districts that are near to the borders of Odisha. A team of three IAS officers headed by state minister Gudivada Amarnath has reached the accident spot.

10.15 AM: TN CM Stalin offers all possible help to Odisha

After monitoring the situation, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin on Saturday said: "This tragic accident has caused a major shock to the nation. I spoke to CM Naveen Patnaik on phone yesterday. I have assured all kind of required assistance from the Tamil Nadu government. The State Emergency Control Room has been continuously in operation since last night to provide assistance to passengers' relatives. We have organised a special train for passengers who are stranded there. Our officers are in constant communication with Odisha officials."

10.20 AM: Special train leaves from Bhadrak to Chennai with 250 rescued passengers

A special rescue train has left Bhadrak in Odisha for Chennai. The train is carrying about 250 passengers rescued from the accident. The train is expected to reach Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 9 am tomorrow.

The Odisha government issued helpline 06782-262286. The railway helplines are 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai).

10.25 AM PM Modi calls meeting to review situation in 3-train accident in Balasore

#WATCH | Aerial visuals from ANI’s drone camera show the extent of damage at the spot of the #BalasoreTrainAccident in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/8rf5E6qbQV — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

#WATCH | MoS Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve speaks on #BalasoreTrainAccident in Odisha; says, "...After the accident, our Minister reached Odisha and took stock of the situation at the spot. NDRF & Army were called to the spot. Local administration, Railway administration & locals… pic.twitter.com/R1GTD6TKri — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

10.40 AM: Actor Salman Khan offers condolences

Bollywood actor Salman Khan expressed his grief on the tragic train accident near Balasore in Odisha. "Really saddened to hear abt the accident, May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace, Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident."

Really saddened to hear abt the accident,May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace,Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident.

Really saddened to hear abt the accident,May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace,Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 3, 2023

10.50 AM: Cricketer Virat Kohli pour in condolences

"Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha..," cricketer Virat Kohli tweeted.

Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 3, 2023

11.00 AM: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says extremely tragic train accident

After visiting the accident site, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said: "...extremely tragic train accident... I have to thank the local teams, local people & others who have worked overnight to save people from the wreckage...Railway safety should always be given the first preference...The people have been taken to hospitals in Balasore and Cuttack so that they recover as fast as possible."

#WATCH | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says, "...extremely tragic train accident...I have to thank the local teams, local people & others who have worked overnight to save people from the wreckage...Railway safety should always be given the first preference...The people have been… pic.twitter.com/PtyESk4ZuB — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

11. 05 AM: Odisha accident new helplines

West Bengal government's emergency control room number: 033- 22143526/ 22535185.

RailMadad helpline: 044- 25354771.

Howrah station helpline number: 033 – 26382217

Kharagpur station helpline numbers: - 8972073925, 9332392339

Balasore station helpline number: 8249591559, 7978418322

Shalimar station helpline number: 9903370746

Odisha government's helpline number : 06782-262286.

Chennai Railway station helpline number: 044- 25330952

Santragachi Helpline number : 8109289460 & 8340649469

Bhadrak Helpline number: 7894099579 & 9337116373

Jajpur Keonjhar Road Helpline number: 9676974398

Cuttack Helpline number: 8455889917

Bhubaneswar Helpline number: 06742534027

Khurda Road Helpline number: 6370108046 & 06742492245

11.30 AM: PM Modi to reach Odisha today, will visit Balasore, Cuttack hospital

PM Narendra Modi will go to Odisha on Saturday, sources said. First, he will visit the site of the accident in Balasore and then he will visit the hospital in Cuttack.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting to review the situation in relation to the #BalasoreTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/QKIhB0tfU4 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

11.40 AM: IAF places 17 helicopters for relief operations

IAF has placed 17 helicopters for relief and rescue operations by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The operations are being carried out in coordination with the railway authorities on the ground.

11.45 AM: NDRF IG Operations says death toll may increase further, injured evacuated

NDRF IG Operations NS Bundela said, "We have rescued 44 people. It’s still an ongoing operation with coordination from local agencies. A total of 900 injured have been evacuated. We are expecting the death toll to increase. At least 2-3 coaches have debris over them, which is taking some time."

He added: "Primary information states three trains have collided. The goods train was stationed there. The proper sequence will be clear after complete inquiry. Accessibility wasn’t a problem in this case. Local administration was also prompt.”

#WATCH | "Operation is still continuing. So far state govt has announced 238 dead and more than 900 injured. Hopefully, by today evening, we should be able to close the operation. NDRF has nine teams there - seven from Odisha and two from West Bengal. Almost all the live victims… pic.twitter.com/v8Hq15qG0s — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

11.55 AM: Rescue operation done, restoration work on: Railways Spokesperson

Railways Spokesperson Amitach Sharma said the rescue operation has been completed, and the authorities will now be starting the restoration work. Kawach was not available on this route, he added.

Ministry of Railways issues helpline numbers in the wake of #BalasoreTrainAccident in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/TAgVrZBbRh — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

12.10 PM: CM Naveen Patnaik visits accident victims in Balasore

Odisha CM Naveen visited the Patnaik Balasore district hospital on Saturday and met the patients there.

#WATCH | Latest aerial visuals from #BalasoreTrainAccident site



As per the latest information, the death toll stands at 238 in the collision between three trains pic.twitter.com/vARDj6EmGM — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

12.25 PM: World leaders extend support to India

World leaders offered condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives in Odisha's train accident.

12.45 PM: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reaches accident site, meets injured in hospital

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, along with railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi visited the accident site, and then met the injured in the hospital. The current death toll stands at 288, according to a report in AFP. Over 900 were injured and are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Cuttack and Balasore.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan arrives at the accident site in Odisha's #Balasore where a collision between three trains left 238 dead & around 900 injured. pic.twitter.com/FN6VQikdY8 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

1.10 PM: Bengal CM Mamata reaches Balasore

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reached Balasore and spoke to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about the mishap. They addressed the media together.

“This is not a time to do politics.. I am standing here with the Railway Minister and BJP MPs. We will give 5 lakhs from our state. We have also sent 40 doctors from Bengal, along with two buses. The case needs to be thoroughly investigated. I have heard 500 people have died. It needs to be found out how so many people died," she said.

2.00 PM: Sonia Gandhi offers condolences to affected families

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi offered her condolences to bereaved families. "I am most pained and anguished by the terrible train disaster in Odisha. I extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to all the bereaved families," she said.

2.20 PM: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says there was no anti-collision device

West Bengal CM and former Railways Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said: "Coromandel is one of the best express trains. I was the Railway Minister thrice. From what I saw, this is the biggest railway accident of the 21st century. Such cases are handed over to Railway's safety commission & they investigate and give a report...There was no anti-collision device on the train, as far as I know. Had the device been on the train, this would not have happened...The dead can't be brought back but now our work is rescue operation & restoration of normalcy"

#WATCH | At the site of #BalasoreTrainAccident, West Bengal CM and former Railways Minister Mamata Banerjee says, "Coromandel is one of the best express trains. I was the Railway Minister thrice. From what I saw, this is the biggest railway accident of the 21st century. Such… pic.twitter.com/aOCjfoCbvF — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

2.30 PM Over 150 passengers from Andhra Pradesh in 2 trains

Vijayawada Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr. DCM), V. Rambabu said more than 150 passengers were in the trains that crashed at Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha on Friday. The passengers boarded the train, going to Howrah, at Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, and several passengers coming by the Coromandel Express, were expected to get down at different stations in AP.

2.40 PM: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif shares message of condolences

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said:"Deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of lives in a train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured."

Deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of lives in a train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 3, 2023

2.45 PM: Orissa train tragedy: Joint inspection report says signaling failure led to mishap killing over 280 people

The joint inspection report on the tragic Balasore train accident on Saturday stated that the fateful accident was caused due to signal failure. “The signal was given and taken off for the up main line for 12841 but the train entered into a loop line and clashed with goods train which was on the up loop line and derailed,” the report read. “In the meantime, 12864 passed through on the DW (downward main line and two coaches were derailed and capsized," it added.

3.20 PM: A look at some deadliest train accidents in recent decades

In the past, the country has witnessed several train accidents that have resulted in significant loss of life and raised serious concerns about safety measures.

Watch: 2023 Balasore that left over 280 dead to 1981 Bihar Rail Disaster that killed 800: Deadliest rail accidents in India

3.30 PM: Lalu Prasad condemns mishap, calls for inquiry

RJD chief and former Railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday condemned the Balasore train accident and said there was negligence and lack of alertness that led to such a massive tragedy. "The manner in which they showed negligence & didn't show alertness led to such a large number of casualties...There should be a high-level inquiry and action should be taken against those responsible for it," he said.

#WATCH | RJD chief & former Railways Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav speaks on #BalasoreTrainAccident; says, "...The manner in which they showed negligence & didn't show alertness led to such a large number of casualties...There should be a high-level inquiry and action should be… pic.twitter.com/01WgROya1t — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

3.40 PM: Cong leader Mallikarjun Kharge urges Congress leadership to extend help

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended condolences over the Balasore trains accident. He said he has asked the party leadership to extend all help. He said that COngress leaders from different states would soon visit Balasore to help,

"At this moment of grave national tragedy on account of the terrible train disaster in Odisha, I have instructed the entire Congress party organisation to extend all possible and needed help," he said in a letter.

At this moment of grave national tragedy on account of the terrible train disaster in Odisha, I have instructed the entire Congress party organisation to extend all possible and needed help.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/TGK8NavywB — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 3, 2023

4.00 PM PM Modi reaches accident site in Balasore

PM Narendra Modi reached in Balasore on Saturday afternoon and took stock of the situation at the accident site, where rescue operations are currently on.

#WATCH | Odisha: Visuals from the site of #BalasoreTrainAccident where PM Modi has reached to take stock of the tragic accident that has left 261 people dead and over 900 people injured so far.#OdishaTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/fkcASxgZu1 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

4.10 PM: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah sends state minister at accident spot

The news of the terrible train accident is heart-rending. Such a terrible accident has never happened before. There is no information so far on the death of any Kannadiga. The railway ministry should say who made this mistake. We have sent our minister Santosh Lad to the accident spot. He will get the information and give further details. May the departed souls rest in peace

4.30 PM: Germany Foreign Minister extends condolences over Odisha train mishap

Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock extended condolences over the train tragedy in Balasore, Odisha.

Deeply saddened by the horrible train accident in #Odisha 🇮🇳. My heartfelt condolences & thoughts go out to our Indian friends & my dear colleague @DrSJaishankar. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. — Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) June 3, 2023

4.35 PM: PM Modi leaves for hospital to meet injured passengers in Balasore trains tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for the hospital in Balasore to meet the injured and their families. Earlier, he arrived at the accident site in Balasore, where the Coromandel Express, the Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train collided on Friday around 7 pm.

4.50 PM: The speed of Coromandel Express was about 110-115 kmph, claims a passenger

Anubhav Das, one of the passengers aboard the Coromandel Express, said that the train was going smoothly at a speed of 110 to 115 km/hr.

"The speed of Coromandel Express was about 110-115 kmph, it was moving smoothly but suddenly the accident occurred & within a span of 30-40 seconds we saw so many people injured, dead and cries of help everywhere,” he said.

#WATCH | Odisha: "Speed of Coromandel Express was about 110-115 kmph, it was moving smoothly but suddenly the accident occurred & within a span of 30-40 seconds we see so many people injured, dead & cries of help everywhere," one of the passengers Anubhav Das who was onboard… pic.twitter.com/zv13aRRQSb — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

4.55 PM: Special train will carry the relatives of affected passengers

On Saturday, the South Eastern Railways (SER) said a special train will carry relatives of affected passengers in the Balasore accident. The stoppages will be Santragachi, Uluberia, Bagnan, Mecheda, Panskura, Balichak, Kharagpur, Hijli, Belda and Jaleswar.

5.15 PM: 'Railway was accident-free for 3 years,' says Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi told ANI, "The railway accident is very unfortunate. For the last 3 years, the railway has been accident-free." He said that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is monitoring the relief activities under the guidance of PM Modi.

5.20 PM: PM Modi meets victims of the tragedy at the hospital

On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi met those injured in the Balasore train accident. Previously, he visited the accident site where three trains collided, and reviewed the ongoing relief work there.

5.50: Bus carrying injured passengers from Balasore collides with van in Bengal

The bus carrying passengers who were injured in the massive train accident in Odisha's Balasore, collided head-on with a pick-up van in Bengal's Medinipur.

6.30 PM: 'Words can't capture my sorrow,' says PM Modi after meeting injured passengers

On June 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Odisha's Balasore, a day after a massive train accident. He visited the site of the mishap and took stock of the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

After his visit, PM Modi said, words can’t capture my deep sorrow. We stand committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected. I laud all those working round the clock, on the ground and helping out in relief work.

6.31: Modi spoke to the press after inspecting the site

On Saturday, PM Modi said, "Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty in the train accident incident. No one will be spared." He also promised the best treatment to the victims.

"We will give the best possible treatment to those injured in this tragedy," he said.

6.32: Aviation ministry asks airlines to keep a check if any abnormal surge in airfares to and from airports in Odisha

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday sent an advisory to airlines to monitor any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Bhubaneswar and other airports of Odisha in view of the Odisha trains accident. Any cancellation and rescheduling of flights due to the incident can be done without penal charges, an ANI report said.

6.40: TMC to give Rs 2 lakh each to the victim's family who hails from Bengal

The Trinamool Congress will give Rs 2 lakh to the families of those who died in the Odisha train accident and hailed from West Bengal.