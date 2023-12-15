Parliament security breach: Mastermind Lalit Jha surrenders in Delhi

Lalit Jha, the alleged key conspirator in the Parliament security breach incident, surrendered before the Delhi Police on Thursday night. Four persons were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

The four of them have been charged under the anti-terror law UAPA besides sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Lalit Jha, accompanied by another man, reached the Kartavya Path Police station on Thursday night and surrendered, according to an India Today report. He has been handed over to the Special Cell which is investigating the incident.

Parliament security breach incident: Here's what happened

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two men, identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Meanwhile, two other people, including a woman, raised slogans and sprayed yellow smoke from canisters outside the Parliament premises at the same time, prompting police to round up the duo. The two were identified as Amol and Neelam. All four were then arrested.

While Sagar, Manoranjan, Amol and Neelam were nabbed from incident spot, their accomplice Vishal, in whose house they stayed before reaching Parliament, was detained from Gurugram. Jha, meanwhile, was arrested on Thursday night.

On Thursday, stringent measures were put in place in and around the Parliament building, with police and the security staff thoroughly checking the credentials of those entering the complex.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter and has sought a discussion.

"In view of the gravity of the situation adversely impacting upon the security of the institution of Parliament and the Parliamentarians, on behalf of the opposition and INDIA parties, we demand that a statement Union Home Minister on this serious matter be followed by a discussion in regard to urgent remedial security measures in the abode of Democracy," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

(With inputs from Arvind Ojha)

