Passenger train derails in Andhra's Vizianagaram, 3 dead, over 40 hurt

Passenger train derails in Andhra's Vizianagaram, 3 dead, over 40 hurt

According to railway officials, three passengers were killed and over 40 were injured in the derailment. The injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

At least three persons died and over 40 were injured after three coaches of a passenger train derailed in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday. The train was going from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada. The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

At least three persons died and over 40 were injured after three coaches of a passenger train derailed in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday. The train was going from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada. The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

According to railway officials, three passengers were killed and over 40 were injured in the derailment. The injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

A rescue operation was launched immediately after the derailment. The railway officials are working to clear the tracks so that the train services can resume. They are also working to provide assistance to the affected passengers.

"There was a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train. 3 coaches were involved in the accident and 10 were injured. Rescue operations are underway, Local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances. Accident relief trains reached site," the Divisional Railway Manager told ANI.

"Injuries reported but figures yet to be known. Two trains were involved in the accident. The rescue and restoration process is on," the railway official added.

In response to the accident, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy issued an order to conduct immediate relief measures and to dispatch as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and the surrounding districts of Vizianagaram to the area.

The Chief Minister also directed the railway authorities to work with other government agencies, including health, police, and revenue, to implement quick-response measures and guarantee that the injured receive prompt medical attention.

This incident occurs months after the Coromandel Express collided with a stalled goods train at Balasore's Bahanaga Bazar station on June 2. The tragedy killed at least 288 individuals and injured over 1100 more.

Also Read: Kerala blast: 1 dead, 36 injured in explosion in Kochi convention centre; NIA rushes to spot

Published on: Oct 29, 2023, 9:40 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
