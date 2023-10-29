Kerala blast: 1 dead, 36 injured in explosion in Kochi convention centre; NIA rushes to spot

Kerala blast: At least one person died and more than 36 persons were injured on Sunday morning due to a blast at a convention centre in the Kalamassery area of Kerala's Kochi. A Kalamassery police official said that the cause of the blast was not yet confirmed. The blast reportedly occurred at the convention centre of a Christian group, India Today reported.

The police said that a call was received at around 9 am informing them about the blast and seeking police assistance. P Rajeev, Kerala Industries Minister and Kalamassery MP, said that he has spoken to officials on the ground and that no one is allowed near the spot as of now.

"I have spoken to all officials. All directions have been issued. We are yet to identify the cause. Let all the inspections be completed. Nobody will be allowed near the spot as of now," Rajeev said.

Commenting on the incident, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the police is collecting details regarding the incident. "It's a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam. DGP is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to DGP. We need to get more details after the investigation," Vijayan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

It's a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam. DGP is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to DGP. We need to get more details after the investigation: Kerala CM Pinarayi… https://t.co/4utwtmR9Sl pic.twitter.com/GHwfwieRLB — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Chief Minister Vijayan and took stock of the situation. He also instructed the NIA and the NSG to reach on the spot and start an inquiry into the incident.

Kerala LoP and state Congress President VD Satheesan said that he was told that there were two blasts and there was a fire. "First, there was a major blast. The second one was minor. One lady died and 25 persons are in the hospital. Out of 25, 6 persons are in the ICU unit. Around 2,000 people (were present)..."

Moreover, Kerala Health Minister Veena George has directed health workers including doctors who are on leave to return immediately. She also informed the Director of Health Department and the Director of Medical Education Department to provide the best treatment for those injured in the explosion.

Instructions were also given to prepare additional facilities at the Kalamassery Medical Colelge, Ernakulam General Hospital and Kottayam Medical College. Veena George has also directed officials to provide necessary facilities to other hospitals in the district.

Also Read: 'Wonder why young people are getting heart attacks': Bengaluru cardiologist shares his take on Narayana Murthy's 'work 70 hours a week' advice