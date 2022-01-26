PM Modi greets nation on Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Republic Day today. "Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" he tweeted. India is observing its 73rd Republic Day, the day its constitution came into force.

The celebrations began on January 23, when PM Modi unveiled a hologram statue of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose near India Gate.

This year's Republic Day event is part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of Independence. The country will witness the largest flypast, comprising 75 aircraft and helicopters.

The celebration includes a grand fly-past of 75 aircraft of the Indian Air Force, cultural performances by 480 dancers selected through a competitive process, display of 10 scrolls each of 75 metres length, and installation of 10 large LED screens.

The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. Thereafter he and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the parade.

As per the tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled by President Ram Nath Kovind followed by the National Anthem with a 21-gun salute followed by distribution of the gallantry awards. About 21 tableaux from 12 states and nine ministries or government departments will be part of the Republic Day parade.