PM Modi’s 3-nation tour begins today: G7 summit, Quad meeting, bilateral talks with Australian PM on agenda 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-nation tour will begin from today. This tour comprises the G7 and Quad summits in Hiroshima, bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and hosting the third summit for the Forum for India- Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) in Papua New Guinea. As part of his three-nation tour, PM Modi will also inaugurate a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima.

The Prime Minister has over 40 engagements and will interact with over 2 dozen world leaders in summits as well as bilateral meetings in this tour. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said India is expecting several deliverables out of the Quad summit in Hiroshima. The attendees at the Quad Summit include PM Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, news agency PTI reported.

Here’s what you need to know about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tour:

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 for the annual G7 summit. Japan is the current chair of the G7 grouping of advanced economies.

2. At the G7 summit, the Prime Minister is expected to talk about global challenges such as food, fertiliser, and energy security. India will participate in three sessions of the summit.

3. The first one will be on food, health, development, and gender equality. The second session will focus on issues pertaining to climate, energy, and environment whereas the third session will be on ‘peaceful stable and prosperous world’.

4. The broad agenda of the G7 summit comprises issues like nuclear disarmament, economic resilience, economic security, regional issues, climate change, energy security, food and health.

5. Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral meetings with several leaders on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

6. Originally scheduled to take place in Sydney, the Quad Summit will now take place in Hiroshima. US President Joe Biden postponed his Australia visit to focus on critical debt-ceiling talks in Washington.

7. When asked about the agenda of the Quad summit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told reporters that there is only a change in the venue and not the agenda of the summit.

8. The leaders will talk about the developments in the Indo-Pacific region and further advance their vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

9. Prime Minister Modi will then travel to Papua New Guinea’s Port Moresby.

10. The Prime Minister and Papua New Guinea PM James Marpe will jointly host the third summit for the Forum for India- Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on May 22.

11. In the third and final leg of his trip, the PM will visit Australia.PM Modi will hold talks with his Australian counterpart and address a diaspora event on May 23.

12. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said at a press conference on Thursday that PM Modi may raise the issue of attacks on Indians in Australia during his talks with Anthony Albanese.

(With agency inputs)

