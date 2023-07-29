Punjab: Depressed mother of Indian student killed in Canada dies by suicide

In a tragic turn of events, the mother of an Indian student who was killed in Canada died by suicide in Punjab. The student, Gurvinder Nath, was a 24-year-old pizza delivery agent who was brutally assaulted and killed during a carjacking incident in Mississauga, Canada, on July 9. The news of his death was initially kept from his mother, Narinder Kaur, to spare her grief.

However, as details of the incident emerged, Narinder was informed about her son's demise just before his body was due to arrive back in India. The shock of the news sent her into a deep depression. Despite being put on medication, her health rapidly deteriorated. She was admitted to a private hospital in Ropar and later transferred to a hospital in Ludhiana, where she tragically passed away during treatment.

The double tragedy has left the family in Punjab's Nawanshahr district devastated. The last rites for both mother and son were performed on the same day, marking a sombre end to two lives cut short too soon. Gurvinder's body had arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi the previous night. The last rites of the mother and son were performed around 11 am today.

Gurvinder Nath's life abruptly ended in a violent carjacking incident in Mississauga, Canada. He was working as a food delivery partner to support his studies and dreams of starting his own business. On July 9, around 2:10 am, while delivering pizza at Britannia and Creditview roads, he was confronted by unknown assailants.

According to reports from CTV News, the suspects violently assaulted Nath in an attempt to steal his vehicle. The Peel Regional Police's Homicide Bureau, led by Inspector Phil King, believes that multiple suspects were involved in this heinous crime. They suspect that the food order was placed with the sole intention of luring Nath to the specific location.

Nath was left critically injured after the assault. Witnesses who rushed to his aid called for help, and he was quickly transported to a trauma centre. Despite the immediate medical attention, Nath succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on July 14.

Inspector King stated that there is no known connection between Nath and his attackers, reinforcing the belief that Nath was an innocent victim. The police have since found Nath's vehicle abandoned less than five kilometres from the crime scene. Forensic examination of the vehicle has yielded several pieces of evidence.

Also Read: 'You find a girl': Sonia Gandhi responds after woman farmer asks Rahul Gandhi to get married