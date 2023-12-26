'11 bombs in Mumbai...': Full text of threat mail to RBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank demanding resignation of FM Sitharaman, Shaktikanta Das

Mumbai Police said on Tuesday that Reserve Bank of India (RBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank received bomb threats demanding resignation of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

RBI received a threatening email in which it was said that bombs would be planted at RBI office, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank and demanded the resignation of Das and Sitharaman. The mail threatened that a total of 11 bomb attacks would occur at 11 places in Mumbai at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, Police went to all these places and investigated but did not find any explosives. A case has been registered and the probe is underway, the cops said.

A case was registered to probe the threat at the MRA Marg Police Station in Mumbai.

The e-mail was sent from the id khilafat.india@gmail.com on the RBI governor’s email id at around 10:50 am threatening bomb blasts at the RBI new Central Office building, Fort, HDFC House in Churchgate, and ICICI Bank Tower in Bandra-Kurla Complex at 1:30 pm, a police official said.

Threatening execution of blasts, the sender demanded that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI governor Shaktikanta Das resign from their posts immediately and release a full statement about the disclosure of the “banking scam”, as per the FIR.

“11 bombs are planted at different locations in Mumbai and explosions will take place at 1.30 pm at the RBI new Central Office building, Fort, HDFC House in Churchgate, and ICICI Bank Tower in Bandra-Kurla Complex. All the 11 bombs will blast one by one (sic),” it said.

Police conducted searches at all the locations mentioned in the e-mail with Bomb Detection and Disposal (BDDS) personnel, but nothing suspicious was found at these spots, the official said.

He said a case has been registered against an unidentified person on the complaint of the RBI head guard under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 505-1 b (Making or circulating a false alarm or warning as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic), 502-2 (Statements conducting public mischief) and 506- 2 (Criminal intimidation).

Further investigation is underway, the official said.

Full text of the threat mail:

WE HAVE PLANTED ''11'' BOMBS IN DIFFERENT LOCATIONS OF MUMBAI

RBI ALONG WITH PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS HAVE EXECUTED THE BIGGEST SCAM IN THE HISTORY OF INDIA

THIS SCAM INVOLVES RBI GOVERNER "SHAKTIKANTA DAS", FINANCE MINISTER "NIRMALA SITHARAMAN", SOME OF THE TOP BANKING OFFICIALS & SOME RENOWNED MINISTER'S OF INDIA

WE HAVE SUFFICIENT SOLID PROOFS FOR THE SAME

LOCATION'S OF "3" BOMBS ARE:

1] RBI - NEW CENTRAL OFFICE BUILDING - FORT - MUMBAI

2] HDFC HOUSE - CHURCHGATE - MUMBAI

3] ICICI BANK TOWERS - BKC - MUMBAI

THESE ''3'' BOMBS WILL BLAST EXACTLY AT 1:30 PM

WE DEMAND THAT BOTH RBI GOVERNER & FINANCE MINISTER TO IMMEDIATELY RESIGN FROM THEIR POST'S & RELEASE A PRESS STATEMENT WITH FULL DISCLOSURE OF THE SCAM

WE ALSO DEMAND GOVERNMENT TO GIVE THEM BOTH AND ALL THOSE WHO ARE INVOLVED THE PUNISHMENT THEY DESERVE

IF OUR DEMANDS ARE NOT MET BEFORE 1:30 PM, ALL THE 11 BOMBS WILL BLAST ONE BY ONE

With inputs from PTI