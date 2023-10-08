Reel life turns real: Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha stranded for hours in Israel, to soon return to India

Amid the ongoing clash between Israel and the Gaza Strip, Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was stranded in the war-hit Israel, has finally managed to successfully reach the Airport area, which is comparatively safer, and soon she will be boarding a flight out of Israel, her team member said on Sunday.

“We have finally managed to get in touch with Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. She is safe and on her way to India,” said Sanchita Trivedi, a member of Nushrratt Bharuccha’s team.

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Israel to participate in the Haifa Film Festival, was stranded in Israel, and her team was not able to connect with her since yesterday afternoon, making everyone worried about the actress’s whereabouts.

A member of her team on Saturday said that Nushrratt had been unfortunately stranded in Israel. "She had flown there to attend the Haifa International Film Festival. The last time that I managed to get in touch with her was around 12.30 pm earlier today when she was safe in a basement. For safety measures, further details cannot be disclosed However, since then, we were not able to connect. We are trying to get Nushrratt back safely to India and hope she returns back in the best of health and unharmed."

Recently, Nushrratt was seen in the movie ‘Akeli’, which was released in August. The film tells the tale of a young woman caught up in the civil war in Iraq who struggles to get home amidst the ongoing war in the country. Ironically, the actress's life has turned into a realistic version of the movie's plot.

Nushrratt encouraged her followers to watch the movie by posting the trailer to Instagram, and in the caption, she wrote, “Akeli – the journey of a simple girl fighting for her life. Nushrratt Bharucha’s film portrays an Indian girl stranded alone in war-torn Iraq and her remarkable struggle to survive against all odds.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas launched an extensive attack on Israel, firing 5,000 rockets in just 20 minutes; after that, the Israeli government declared a state of war in the country.

