Rs 75 commemorative coin to be minted to mark launch of new Parliament building: FinMin

Ministry of Finance on Thursday issued a notification for a Rs 75 commemorative coin to be minted to mark the launch of the new Parliament building.

The coin will bear the inscription Parliament Complex and the image of the new Parliament building.

According to a FinMin statement, the Rs 75 coin will be circular in shape with a diameter of 44 millimeters. It will have 200 serrations along the edges. The coin will be composed of a quaternary alloy, with 50 percent silver, 40 percent copper, 5 percent nickel, and 5 percent zinc.

The year "2023" will be inscribed in international numerals below the image of the Parliament Complex.

As many as 25 parties are expected to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday even as 20 Opposition parties have decided to boycott the event.

Apart from the 18 members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including the BJP, seven non-NDA parties will attend the ceremony, going by their stated position on the issue which has snowballed into another political flashpoint between the ruling and opposition camps.

The BSP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Janata Dal (Secular), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), YSR Congress, BJD and TDP are the seven non-NDA parties expected to be present at the event.



