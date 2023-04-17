scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
In Focus
SC permits Mumbai Metro to remove 177 trees from Aarey forest

Feedback

SC permits Mumbai Metro to remove 177 trees from Aarey forest

However, SC directs Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd to pay Rs 10 lakh fine within 2 weeks for felling of trees beyond permission

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
SC permits Mumbai Metro to remove 177 trees from Aarey forest, says stay on tree felling will lead to project work being halted SC permits Mumbai Metro to remove 177 trees from Aarey forest, says stay on tree felling will lead to project work being halted

Supreme Court on Monday permitted Mumbai Metro to remove 177 trees from Aarey forest, saying stay on tree felling will lead to project work being halted.

However, the apex court directed Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd to pay Rs 10 lakh fine within two weeks for felling of trees beyond permission.

Supreme Court fumed at MMRCL for seeking to cut more trees than authorised by it, nothing that it is an overreach of Supreme Court orders and amounts to contempt. Supreme Court warned the MMRCL officials of prison time for contempt of its order.

The Metro car shed project at Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon has been embroiled in controversy with environmentalists holding protests against indiscriminate felling of trees in the area which they claim is a forest area.

Notably, the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in 2019 said the Metro car shed would be constructed at suburban Kanjurmarg and not Aarey Colony.

In June 2022, the Eknath Shinde-led state government reversed the decision and said the car shed will be constructed in the Aarey Colony only.

Published on: Apr 17, 2023, 1:43 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement