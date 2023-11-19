Security Alert: Imphal Airport shut down over unidentified detection of drones

Imphal's Bir Tikendrajit International Airport was shut down on Sunday evening after two unidentified drones were detected in its airspace. The drones were spotted around 2.30 pm, following which all flight operations were suspended, India Today reported.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is responsible for the security of the airport, has launched a search operation to locate the drones. The Indian Air Force has also been informed about the incident.

The reason for the presence of the drones is still unclear. However, the incident has raised concerns about security at the airport.

Security at Imphal airport has been heightened following the sighting of two unidentified flying objects. Two flights were diverted and three others were delayed.

The incident came shortly after the Manipur government extended the ban on internet services for another five days until November 23, citing the state's deteriorating peace and order situation.

Since May this year, violence has shadowed the scenic landscapes of Manipur, a northeastern state in India, following a 'Tribal Solidarity March'. The protest was orchestrated by denizens from the hill districts against the Meitei community’s request for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The tension snowballed into violent clashes between two major tribal communities, the Kukis and Meiteis, starting on May 3. These ethnic conflicts have resulted in profound tragedy, with the death toll closing in on 200.

