'Seem a bit hypocritical': Swara Bhasker on people’s shock at Hamas attacks on Israel

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has criticised those expressing shock on social media over Hamas' attacks on Israel while citing Israel's "atrocities" on Palestinians.

Bhasker wrote on Instagram: "If you have not felt shock and horror at Israel's unending atrocities on Palestinians, the forcible occupation of Palestinian homes, the forced evictions, the bigotry and violence of settler Israelis, the murder of Palestinian children and teenagers, the decades long blockade and bombing of Gaza and civilians in Gaza, including bombing of schools and hospitals (not to mention the apartheid and occupation), then I'm afraid your shock and horror at Hamas' attacks on Israel seem a bit hypocritical."

This is not the first time that the actress has criticised Israel. In 2021, she called Israel an ‘apartheid state’ amid the escalating violence in East Jerusalem between Palestine demonstrators and Israeli forces. Swara tweeted, “Israel is an apartheid state. Israel is a terrorist state. Enough said...Free Palestine.”

“The cause of Palestine and justice for Palestinians isn’t an Islamic cause... at least it shouldn’t solely be that... it is first and foremost an anti-imperialist, anti-colonial and anti-apartheid cause and that’s why it should concern us all, even non-Muslims," she wrote in another tweet at that time.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut, came forward to show her support for Israel and wrote in her Instagram story on Saturday: "It's impossible to scroll through SM and not get jolted/ scarred/ appalled of deeply disturbed looking at Israeli women pictures, even their corpses are being raped and molested by terrorists. It broke me into a million pieces, my heart goes out to Israel and its girls and women. Every martyr deserves a dignified death."

On Saturday, Israel declared war on the Palestinian militant group Hamas after they launched a surprise attack from Gaza on Israel, resulting in the deaths of over 1,100 people on both sides, as per the last update.

