'Archaeological Survey of India napping again': Senior IAS officer demolishes 15th-century monument to build official residence

A senior IAS officer has landed in the soup for demolishing a 15th century monument and building an official accommodation instead. While the officer has been served with a notice, political parties, including BJP and Trinamool Congress, have demanded strict action against the demolition of the monument.

The Delhi government’s vigilance team has served a notice to IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai for the demolition of a palace of the Pathan period, the only remnant of the Khizrabad city, founded by Khizr Khan of the Sayyid dynasty. The monument was located near Lajpat Nagar’s Jal Vihar area.

The monument comprised a palace (mahal) and a gateway. The gateway still exists while the former was gone, said the notice. The 'mahal' comprised three arched dalan flanked by two compartments built with red sandstone and brick masonry.

Rai had demolished the palace to construct an official accommodation during his tenure as DJB’s executive officer. Five DJB engineers have also been served show cause notice for their role in the demolition of the monument. They have been asked to furnish their replies in two weeks.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra tweeted, "Only in India. Fifteenth-century monument demolished to construct govt officer's bungalow. Are the Archaeological Survey of India and Ministry of Culture napping yet again? Urging G Kishan Reddy (Union Minister For Culture and Tourism) to look at this.”

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also wrote a letter to the Delhi LG, and demanded a high-level probe.

The monument was in the process of being handed over to the archaeology department by the DJB but was found missing from the precinct during a joint inspection by the DJB in January this year, as per the notice issued on Wednesday. The notice cites DJB officials mentioning that the monument was in a dilapidated condition and needed to be handed over to the archaeology department for immediate intervention.

Rai has been given two weeks to respond to the notice. A 2007 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, Rai is currently posted in Mizoram.

Rai was entitled to a Type V government accommodation but the built-up area of the new house for the DJB CEO that had been constructed in place of the monument was 700 square metres. It exceeded the prescribed area of 403 square metres for a Type VIII accommodation, added the notice.

