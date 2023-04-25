'Serious allegations': SC issues notice to Delhi Police over wrestlers' plea seeking FIR against WFI chief

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Delhi government and others on a plea of seven women wrestlers alleging non-registration of an FIR on their sexual harassment allegations against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Jusitce P S Narasimha took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal that despite the sexual harassment allegations no FIR has been lodged.

"There are serious allegations at the behest of international wrestlers who have represented India with regard to sexual harassment. Issue notice and place it on Friday," Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, according to a report by India Today.

The court will take up the matter again on Friday, April 28.

Several national award-winning wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding the government to make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police sought a report from the committee set up by the Sports Ministry to probe allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh levelled by players, a senior officer said on Monday, the second day of protest.

The officer said that so far seven complaints have been received against the WFI president and all of them are being investigated. An FIR will be registered after concrete evidence comes to light, he said, according to a PTI report.

"As part of the inquiry, we have sought a report from the probe committee set up by the Sports Ministry to look into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the WFI chief," he said.

The oversight committee to probe the allegations against the WFI chief was announced in January after the wrestlers held a three-day sit-in over the issue at Jantar Mantar here.

