Tamannaah Bhatia makes history as first Indian ambassador of Japanese cosmetics brand Shiseido

Japan's largest cosmetics firm Shiseido on Wednesday named actress Tamannaah Bhatia as its first Indian ambassador.

Talking about this new partnership, Tamannaah said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be associated with Shiseido, a brand that has consistently set the standard for excellence in beauty for over a century. Shiseido’s commitment to innovation, quality, and celebrating individuality resonates with me on a personal level. I believe that beauty is not just about external appearance, but also about feeling confident and empowered in your own skin.”

This partnership between Tamannaah Bhatia and Shiseido is a significant moment in the world of beauty and entertainment, as this will help the brand connect with the diverse and dynamic Indian market.

A few days back, the skincare brand Vanesa also announced its association with Bhatia as its brand ambassador to endorse its range of newly-launched skincare range of products, which include Face Wash, Body Wash and Body Lotion. The collaboration aimed to reinvent beauty practices and enable people to adopt a Clean lifestyle.

Recently, the actress completed eighteen years in the film industry and shared a message on her Instagram account. “From teen dreams to adult realisations..from a damsel in distress and the girl next door to a badass bouncer and now a fearless investigator…what a ride it’s been! 18 years on this journey to eternity with my first true love…acting,” she said.

On the professional front, this year has been an eventful year for the actress, with several major successful projects. Starting from Jee Karda to Lust Stories 2, the actress succeeded beautifully in impressing the audience with her performance. She was also part of Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer, which broke several records at the box office.

