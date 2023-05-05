'There can be no justification for terrorism': Jaishankar's indirect jibe at Pakistan at SCO meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday made an indirect jibe at Pakistan, in presence of foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on terror at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in Goa.

"While world was engaged in facing COVID-19 pandemic, its consequences, the menace of terrorism continued unabated," he said.

"We firmly believe there can be no justification for terrorism. It must be stopped in all its forms, including cross-border terror. Taking our eyes off terrorism would be detrimental to our security interests. Channel of finances for terrorist activities must be seized and blocked without distinction," added Jaishankar.

#WATCH | I am pleased to note that the discussion on issues of reform and modernization of SCO has already commenced... I also seek the support of member states for the long-standing demand of India to make English as the 3rd official language of SCO, to enable a deeper… pic.twitter.com/vgSSKYzdhJ — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

Unfolding situation in Afghanistan remains at centre of our attention, said Jaishankar.

"Unfolding situation in Afghanistan remains at centre of our attention; efforts should be directed towards welfare of Afghan people. Our immediate priorities in Afghanistan include providing humanitarian aid, ensuring truly inclusive govt, combating terror," said Jaishankar.

As SCO chair, we've initiated an unprecedented engagement with SCO observers and dialogue partners by inviting them to participate in more than 14 social-cultural events, he said.

The EAM also pitched for English as the third official language of SCO.

"I am pleased to note that the discussion on issues of reform and modernization of SCO has already commenced. I also seek the support of member states for the long-standing demand of India to make English as the third official language of SCO, to enable a deeper engagement with English-speaking member states," said Jaishankar.