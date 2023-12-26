'This is an ecological disaster,' say netizens as thousands of tourists throng Himachal for Christmas, New Year

With Himachal Pradesh choking due to sudden tourist influx amid Christmas, New Year holidays, many netizens said it's "an ecological disaster in the making".

Thousands of tourists thronged Himachal Pradesh during the long Christmas weekend with the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang joining Kullu and Lahaul & Spiti as the most sought-after destination.

An estimated 65,000 people in more than 12,000 vehicles crossed the Tunnel on Sunday, according to police data.

The 9.2-kilometre Atal Tunnel is the world’s highest single-tube tunnel above 10,000 feet. Rohtang received heavy snowfall on Saturday, prompting tourists to make a beeline for it.

Many netizens said that while the tourist influx is good for the economy, it's a disaster for the ecologically fragile area.

"According to the latest update over 126,000 tourists and 28,210 vehicles crossed the Atal Tunnel in one single day as Tourists flocked to Manali & Solang. The opening of the Atal Tunnel has driven hotel occupancy to 90%," said influencer Rishi Bagree on X platform (formerly Twitter).

Visuals of thousands of tourists being stuck at the tunnel went viral as well.

Atal Tunnel under Rohtang Pass opened in Oct 2020.



Drone footage of the vehicle rush at North Portal of the Atal Tunnel which opens into Lahaul.

This does not augur well for the pristine valley.

Some social media users said that the local administration hasn't learnt any lessons from the recent rains that lashed the state.

Large parts of Himachal Pradesh suffered heavy damage during two spells of rain this monsoon season. The heavy rain wreaked havoc in Mandi and Kullu districts, causing large-scale destruction. Shimla and Solan districts were hit during the second spell in August, with the capital city Shimla suffering heavy damage.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “We welcome the tourists who have come in such huge numbers, crossing over lakhs.” Himachal Pradesh has stood up again to welcome tourists after the natural disaster during the monsoon season.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said “lakhs of tourists” have arrived in the state and appealed to them to prioritise safe travel practices and adhere to traffic rules.

Sukhu has urged tourists to follow all rules and regulations. However, he also assured that in case police found drunk tourists, they would be dropped at their hotels instead of sending them to jail.

"The police will send drunken tourists back to hotels rather than jails. I urge all the tourists to follow rules and regulations," Sukhu said while inaugurating the weeklong 'Winter Carnival' in Shimla to promote tourism in the state on Sunday.

