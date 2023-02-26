Two accused in Sidhu Moose Wala murder killed in prison fight

Key Highlights

Two gangsters lodged in Goindwal Sahib Central Jail in Punjab's Tarn Taran district were killed in a fight among inmates on Sunday, police said, according to news agency PTI. Both were connected with singer Sidhu Moose Wala's killing last year, they said.

They were facing other cases as well, Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said. One inmate was injured in the fight, he said.

"All three belonged to the same group," Chauhan added.

Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead by unidentified assailants on May 29, 2022 in Punjab’s Mansa district. His death was linked to gang rivalry in the state.

The incident occurred a day after the state government withdrew his security cover. Moose Wala was among the 424 people whose security was either withdrawn or curtailed on a temporary basis by the Punjab police.

The singer was also hailed as a youth icon and an “international figure” by the Punjab Congress after he joined the party. While his mother is the Sarpanch of the Moosa village, his father is an ex-serviceman.

Though the late singer was widely criticised for promoting gun culture and violence through his songs, he commanded a massive fan following among the youth. Some of his popular songs included The Last Ride, Jatt Da Muqabla, Dollar, So High and Bambiha Bole.

(With agency inputs)

