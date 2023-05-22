Veteran South Indian actor Sarath Babu passes away at 71

Veteran South Indian actor Sarath Babu passed away on Monday at 71 at a Hyderabad hospital. Earlier this month, he was hospitalised and was receiving treatment for age-related issues. He was undergoing treatment for multi-organ damage at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad.

He appeared in more than 200 films, including Hindi films too. He made his debut in 1973 but gained fame in 1978 through the Tamil film Nizhal Nijamagiradhu, directed by K Balachander. He has received eight state Nandi Awards. Sarath Babu will last be seen in Malli Pelli this year. Sarath Babu has also worked extensively in the television industry.

In the latter part of his career, he acted as a character artist too. He was seen in major Tamil films like Muthu and Annamali. Sarath Babu left an indelible presence on the screen with his trademark baritone. As the friend of Kamal Haasan in Sagara Sangamam he made a breakthrough as a character artist.

Guppedu Manasu, 47 Rojulu, Seetakoka Chiluka, Sitara, Anveshana, Samsaram Oka Chandrangam, and Criminal were among the other films that earned him acclaim.

He also appeared in television serials. He married and divorced actress Ramaprabha and never married again.

As soon as the news emerged of Sarath Babu's death, his fans outpoured grief on Twitter.

RIP #Sarathbabu garu. He acted in 4 south languages as hero, villain and character artist. One of the finest actor from our utharandhra. He's from our Amudalavalasa Srikakulam Dist. They are into restaurant business he joins in movies. His original name is satynarayana dikshit.. pic.twitter.com/qD4JYl24Aw — Chary's Tweet 🐦 (@Urs_Truly_MK) May 22, 2023

RIP #Sarathbabu . One of the enduring stars of Telugu and Tamil cinema who was known for his understated performances. So many memorable movies with @rajinikanth . Om Shanti. https://t.co/LTNcVlDK1C — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) May 22, 2023