'Victory of hope of crores': Gautam Adani, Anand Mahindra, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw hail Uttarakhand tunnel rescue

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra, RPG Group's Harsh Goenka and Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw heaved a sigh of relief after the herculean rescue operation at Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel came to an end on Tuesday.

Their comments came after the gruelling rescue operation in Uttarakhand ended on a positive note after 17 days with all 41 workers being rescued safely. The workers were stranded inside the tunnel for 17 days since November 12, when the Silkyara tunnel collapsed.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani took to X (previously Twitter) to salute the rescue workers involved in the extremely challenging rescue operations to get 41 workers out of a collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand.

He said, "This is the victory of 'hope' of crores of countrymen amidst the marathon struggle of life and death. I salute the courage of all the 41 workers who returned from a tunnel for 17 days without losing courage. Thanks to every member who made this rescue mission successful, including the team sof NDRF and SDRF. We wish better health and long life to all these labour brothers who pave the way for the country's progress (sic)."

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra was also elated at the success of the rescue operations. Mahindra, in his post on X, hailed the role of the "humble 'rathole miners' " in the Uttarkashi tunnel rescue being a success.

"And after all the sophisticiated drilling equipment, it's the humble 'rathole miners' who make the vital breakthrough! It's a heartwarming reminder that at the end of the day, heroism is most often a case of individual effort and sacrifice (sic)," he wrote.

He also praised Australia-based underground expert Professor Arnold Dix for his articulation of the rescue situation. Sharing a video of Dix talking about the rescue ops optimistically, Mahindra said, "Here's an Australian giving us a master class".

Professor Dix was called in to aid with the rescue operations at the Silkyara tunnel. Harsh Goenka, Chairperson of RPG Enterprises, also thanked Professor Arnold Dix for his painstaking efforts in saving the lives of 41 lives.

"Maxwell digs a hole against India. But hey, an Aussie led a different kind of dig saving 41 lives! My gratitude to NDRF, SDRF, Army, our rat miners and all those involved in this incredible rescue mission (sic)," he said.

Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was also all praises for the rescue workers and said, "Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation Live Updates: All Workers Rescued Safely - Heroic and outstanding sense of duty displayed by rescuers. Enduring resilience displayed by those rescued. Makes our nation proud."

Moreover, Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal said that the Uttarkashi rescue operation was "an excellent example of working collaboratively to accomplish a complex feat."

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue latest update

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will meet the 41 rescued workers and their families at the Chinyalisur hospital in Uttarakhand at around 09:30 am. Indian Air Force's (IAF) Chinook helicopters are likely to fly the rescued workers to either the Jollygrant Airport in Dehradun or the AIIMS helipad at around 10 am.

AIIMS will conduct a medical examination of the workers to ascertain if they have any kind of infections and/or trauma from being stuck in the tunnel for the last 17 days. After the checkup is complete, workers will be sent home.

