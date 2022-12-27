Wedding of ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar's son fixed for Jan 2023: All about Arjun Kochhar

A day before their arrest by CBI, former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar had sent out a WhatsApp invitation about their son's wedding in January 2023, said a news report

A special court in Mumbai on Monday sent Videocon group's founder Venugopal Dhoot to CBI custody till December 28 and extended the remand of former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar till the same date in the over Rs 3,000-crore loan fraud case. The probe agency told the court it wanted to confront Dhoot with the Kochhars.

The Kochhars were arrested by the probe agency on Friday night after a brief questioning session and had been remanded to the custody of CBI till December 26. Dhoot,71, was arrested on Monday morning.

According to a report, just before their arrest, Chanda and Deepak Kochhar had sent out invites for their son's wedding at the luxurious Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai.

A WhatsApp invitation, sent by the Kochhar family on Thursday, a day before their arrest, to their relatives and acquaintances and accessed by the Free Press Journal said: "We are delighted to invite you for Cocktails & Dinner on 7th January 2023 at the Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai to celebrate the Wedding of our son Arjun with Sanjana. Warm Regards, Chanda & Deepak."

During the arguments in court on Monday Deepak Kochhar's lawyer Vikram Chaudhary questioned the CBI's move of arresting him now in the case which was under investigation since 2019. ''It took them five years to arrest him, when he had three of four judicial orders, including one from the Supreme Court in his favour,'' he said.

''Why didn't you arrest him when he was in custody for six months... It is the abuse of power. Why arrest now…. when his son's wedding is in 15 days? It's most unfortunate, most inhuman,'' the lawyer told the court.

Chanda Kochhar was born on November 17, 1961, in Jodhpur. She and her husband have two children – daughter Aarti and son Arjun. She has been a member of the Prime Minister’s Council on Trade & Industry, the Board of Trade, and the High-Level Committee on Financing Infrastructure. Chanda Kochhar was co-chair of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in 2011.

Arjun completed his under-graduation from Yale University and as of 2020 was working for the management consultancy firm McKinsey & Company.

Chanda Kochhar’s daughter Aarti married her college sweetheart Aditya Kaji at the Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai in a star-studded affair in 2014.

Aarti is a University of Pennsylvania graduate and also graduated from Harvard Business School.

