Business Today
West Bengal: Kolkata's Indian Museum receives bomb threat over email, visitors' entry stopped

Visitors were denied entry for a few hours after The Indian Museum in Kolkata received a bomb threat over email.

Police teams, including bomb disposal experts and sniffer dogs, swiftly reached the scene and cordoned off the area. Police teams, including bomb disposal experts and sniffer dogs, swiftly reached the scene and cordoned off the area.
SUMMARY
  • The Kolkata Police scrambled into action on Friday after receiving a bomb threat mail for the Indian Museum
  • Police teams, including bomb disposal experts and sniffer dogs, swiftly reached the scene and cordoned off the area.
  • The authorities have not yet confirmed the authenticity of the threat or revealed any details about the email's content.

The Kolkata Police scrambled into action on Friday after receiving a bomb threat mail for the Indian Museum, the city's iconic cultural landmark. The email received in the afternoon, sparked immediate security protocols, leading to the evacuation of visitors and staff from the museum.

Police teams, including bomb disposal experts and sniffer dogs, swiftly reached the scene and cordoned off the area. A thorough search of the museum premises and surrounding grounds is currently underway. The authorities have not yet confirmed the authenticity of the threat or revealed any details about the email's content.

Kolkata Police responded to the bomb threat at the Indian Museum after receiving the email from a group identifying themselves as 'Terrorizer's 111'. Following the protocol, a bomb squad promptly arrived at the scene, leading to temporary restrictions on visitors' entry to the museum as a precautionary measure, according to statements from Kolkata Police reported by ANI.

Although a thorough search was conducted, no explosives or suspicious devices were discovered inside the museum premises. 

The Indian Museum, housing invaluable artifacts and collections spanning centuries, attracts a large number of visitors daily.

The bomb scare at the Indian Museum adds to a list of similar threats that have disrupted daily life in various parts of the country. For instance, schools in Bengaluru were closed for a day due to bomb threats, and a man was arrested after sending a bomb threat to Karnataka's Raj Bhavan out of curiosity. 

Additionally, there was a recent threat to bomb the Ayodhya Ram mandir in Uttar Pradesh, which led to prompt arrests ahead of its high-profile consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers faced assault and property damage during their attempted raid on the residence of TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. The ED is conducting probes into the ration distribution scam, and Sajahan, a close associate of state minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, is under scrutiny.

TMC loyalists reportedly encircled the ED officials and central forces accompanying them, initiating a demonstration that escalated into physical assault. The officers were compelled to leave the area as their vehicles were damaged.

Also Read: ED team attacked in West Bengal during raids linked to the ration scam

Published on: Jan 05, 2024, 2:55 PM IST
