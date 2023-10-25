'Wish to see more women astronauts': ISRO chairman S Somnath goes big on gender parity

S Somanath, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), expressed his desire for increased participation of women in India's space missions. This is an aspiration which aligns with the sentiments of the Prime Minister and the nation, he said.

Somanath conveyed to news agency PTI, "More women astronauts in space missions is part of my wish list, and I only echoed the voice of the nation, including that of the Prime Minister." He shared his hope for greater inclusion of female astronauts in ISRO's ambitious Gaganyaan mission.

During an event at the Pournami Kavu temple in Kerala, Somanath took part in the Vidyarambam ceremony on Vijayadasami, introducing children to the world of letters. While women won't be part of the initial Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send humans into space and safely return them to Earth, he remains optimistic about involving more female astronauts in future Gaganyaan missions.

Previously, on October 22, Somanath expressed ISRO's preference for female fighter test pilots or female scientists in its upcoming human space flight program, Gaganyaan. He confirmed the agency's plans to send a female humanoid robot on its unmanned Gaganyaan spacecraft next year, which will carry humans into space for a three-day mission in a 400 km Low Earth Orbit. "No doubt about it...but we have to find out such possible (women) candidates in the future," Somanath told PTI.

After his visit to the temple, the ISRO chief spent over 30 minutes assisting toddlers in writing their first letters, marking the beginning of their education. Somanath emphasized the significance of alphabets and knowledge, highlighting the role of mentors in imparting wisdom to children.

