Young Professionals Scheme: UK opens second ballot for visa scheme for Indians

On Tuesday, the British Government announced the opening of the second ballot of the Young Professional Scheme for Indian citizens between the age of 18 to 30 years to get visas for the UK.

The British High Commission in New Delhi tweeted on Tuesday that the ballot will remain open till 1:30 pm on July 27. In the tweet, British High Commission wrote, “The second ballot of the Young Professionals Scheme is now OPEN.”

“If you are an Indian national between 18-30 years of age with a graduate or postgraduate qualification, consider applying for the India Young Professionals Scheme visa. Ballot closes at 1.30 pm on July 27,” it said.

This joint scheme between UK and India was formally launched this year in February, which allows Indian citizens with a graduate or postgraduate qualification to live and work in the UK for up to two years. This scheme will enable candidates to enter the UK at any time while their visa is valid and leave and return anytime during their stay.

There are a total of 3,000 places available under the scheme for the year 2023, and UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) said that most places were given in the first ballot, which took place in February. Meanwhile, the remaining places will be chosen at random from July’s ballot.

Candidates must travel to the UK within six months of applying for their visa.

The application fee is 259 pounds (Rs 27,000 approx.), and additional costs involve a 940 pounds (Rs 98,000 approx.) healthcare surcharge and proof that the applicant has 2,530 pounds (Rs 2,60,000 approx.) in personal savings.

Eligibility for the scheme:

You have to be an Indian national aged between 18 and 30 years.

You must have a bachelor’s degree or above.

You must have 2,530 pounds in savings.

You must not have any children under the age of 18 who live with you or whom you are financially supporting.

Here is how to apply for the scheme

If you fulfil all the eligibility criteria, register for the India Young Professionals Scheme ballot.

You will receive an invitation to apply for the visa if you get selected.

Keep all the necessary documents ready to apply.

After that, you can apply for an India Young Professionals Scheme visa.

British nationals will also be given the same permits to live and work in India under the reciprocal agreement signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart, Rishi Sunak, during the G20 conference in Indonesia last November.

While signing the agreement last year in November 2022, Sunak said, “I know first-hand the incredible value of the deep cultural and historic ties we have with India. I am pleased that even more of India’s brightest young people will now have the opportunity to experience all that life in the UK has to offer and vice-versa, making our economies and societies richer.”