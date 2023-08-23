'Your name is associated with Moon': What PM Modi told ISRO chief Somanath after Chandrayaan-3 success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated ISRO Chairman S Somanath on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and said he would soon visit the ISRO scientists in Bengaluru to greet the entire team in person.

''Somanath ji...your name Somanath too is linked to the Moon. Your family members too would be elated. Hearty congratulations to you and your team,'' the PM said in a phone call from Johannesburg, where he is attending the BRICS summit. The PM called the ISRO chief immediately after successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. Modi was seen waving the Indian flag as he watched the landing from South Africa.

#WATCH | Johannesburg, South Africa | Immediately after the success of Chandrayaan-3, PM Narendra Modi telephoned ISRO chief S Somanath and congratulated him. pic.twitter.com/NZWCuxdiXw — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

''Please convey my greetings to everyone. If possible, I would personally greet you very soon,'' the prime minister said. In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the Lunar South Pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

Somanath on Wednesday acknowledged the contribution of a generation of leadership and scientists of the country's space agency for the Chandrayaan-3 mission's success, and said the achievement is an ''incremental progress'' and ''a huge one''.

''The Honourable PM called me and conveyed his greetings to each one of you and your family for the wonderful work you did in ISRO. Thanks to him for the support he is giving to us for missions like Chandrayaan-3 and missions that are in the offing. That's the great word of comfort that we are receiving for pursuing the inspirational work that we are doing for the nation,'' Somanath said, addressing the ISRO team at the Mission Operations Complex.

Somanath thanked all those who prayed for the mission's success, and ISRO veterans like A S Kiran Kumar , the space agency's former chief. ''They have been helping so much, they were part of the team to help them to get the confidence and get the reviews done, and to ensure that nothing goes with any mistakes,'' he added.

The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the 26 kg rover (Pragyan), made the soft landing near the south polar region of the Moon this evening.

Noting that this is the work of a generation of ISRO's leadership and scientists, Somanath said, ''this is the journey we started with Chandrayaan-1, continued in Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-2 craft is still working and doing lot of communication work with us-- and all the team that contributed to building Chandrayaan-1 and 2 should be remembered and thanked, while we celebrate Chandrayaan-3.'' ''This is an incremental progress and definitely a huge one,'' he added.