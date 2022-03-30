Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, diesel past Rs 100 in Mumbai; check latest rates

Petrol and diesel prices were again hiked on Wednesday by 80 paise per litre each, taking the overall increase in fuel rates in the last nine days to Rs 5.60 a litre.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol will now cost Rs 101.01 per litre compared to Rs 100.21 previously, whereas diesel price has climbed to Rs 92.27 per litre from Rs 91.47 a litre, according to a price notification of state-run fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are now retailing at Rs 115.88 per litre and Rs 100.10 a litre.

In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 106.69, while diesel is priced at Rs 96.76.

Petrol and diesel rates have been raised across the country and vary from state to state based on the incidence of local taxation.

Wednesday's price revision is the ninth increase in fuel prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus on March 22.

On the first four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre - the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017.

On the following days, petrol price went up by 50 paise and 30 paise a litre while diesel rose by 55 paise and 35 paise a litre. Petrol price was on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre and diesel by 70 paise.

In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 5.60 per litre each.

Latest petrol and diesel prices across cities:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 101.01 per litre Rs 92.27 per litre Mumbai Rs 115.88 per litre Rs 100.10 per litre Kolkata Rs 110.52 per litre Rs 95.42 per litre Chennai Rs 106.69 per litre Rs 96.76 per litre Noida Rs 101.08 per litre Rs 92.62 per litre Lucknow Rs 100.86 per litre Rs 92.42 per litre



International crude oil prices

Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, erasing losses from the previous session, on hopes of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and providing a fresh reminder supply remains tight as data showed US crude stocks fell sharply last week.

Brent crude futures touched a high of $112.78 shortly after opening and were up $1.35, or 1.2%, at $111.58 at 0005 GMT, reversing a 2% loss in the previous session, Reuters reported.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.29, or 1.2%, to $105.53 a barre, erasing a 1.6% drop on Tuesday.