No change petrol, diesel prices today; check out fuel rates across metros

Petrol and diesel price today: Fuel prices across four major cities remained unchanged on Wednesday, with Delhi recording lowest prices among all. Fuel prices have shown a steady decline after a continuous rise for several days last month. Since October 4, petrol prices have declined by Rs 1.01 paise in the national capital, while diesel prices are down by Rs 0.89 paise. In a big relief, the petrol prices have come down to below Rs 80 per litre-level in Mumbai, but diesel is still above Rs 70 per litre in Chennai.

Petrol, diesel prices in four major cities today:

Delhi: Petrol - Rs 73.27; Diesel - Rs 66.41

Mumbai: Petrol - Rs 78.88; Diesel - Rs 69.61

Kolkata: Petrol - Rs 75.92; Diesel - Rs 68.77

Chennai: Petrol - Rs 76.09; Diesel - Rs 70.15

Meanwhile, crude oil prices rose on Wednesday, tracking gains in equities, as investors pinned hopes on a potential Brexit deal between Britain and the European Union and on signals from OPEC and its allies that further supply curbs could be possible. But gains were limited on lingering concerns of a global economic slowdown, reported Reuters.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 had risen 11 cents to $58.85 by 0103 GMT, up about 0.2 per cent from the previous day's close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 had gained 10 cents or 0.2 per cent to $52.91 a barrel.

