Aatmanirbhar Bharat not closed economy, it's global: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar

The Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative is not a closed economy but it's being globally competitive, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Tuesday as he stressed the need for building trust between the private investor, the government, the academia and the civil society.

Self-reliance is not the same thing as self-sufficiency, he said about the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative at the 12th Foundation Day Lecture virtually on the topic "Atmanirbhar Bharat: Challenges in Imple­mentation” organised by ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, deemed to-be University.

“It (Atmanirbhar Bharat) does not in any sense mean a closed economy. Self-reliance is not the same thing as self-sufficiency and we need to be quite clear in our minds that what we mean by atmanirbhar (self-reliant) is a globally competitive economy and getting integrated even more with the global trends and ‘Make in India for the World,” he said.



Also Read: Lenders recover over Rs 7.34 lakh crore in six-and-a-half years till Dec 2021

Also Read: No plans to introduce cryptocurrency, says govt