Cabinet approves three mega railways projects with Rs 7,927 crore outlay, including Manmad-Jalgaon line

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 25 approved three major railway projects with a combined investment of Rs 7,927 crore.

The projects include the construction of the following railway lines: the 160-km Jalgaon-Manmad 4th line, the 131-km Bhusawal-Khandwa 3rd and 4th lines, and the 84-km Prayagraj (Iradatganj)-Manikpur 3rd line.

These multi-tracking projects are designed to alleviate congestion and improve operational efficiency on key routes between Mumbai and Prayagraj, which are among the busiest in the country.

These routes are vital for transporting essential commodities such as agricultural products, fertilisers, coal, steel, cement and containers. The capacity expansion will allow for an additional freight traffic of 51 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). By enhancing rail transportation — an environmentally-friendly and energy-efficient mode of travel — the projects will contribute to climate goals by reducing logistics costs and lowering CO2 emissions by 271 crore kg, equivalent to planting 11 crore trees.

Aligned with Prime Minister Modi’s vision for a “New India”, these projects aim to foster regional self-reliance, improving infrastructure and creating more employment and self-employment opportunities.

The projects are also part of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multimodal connectivity, which supports seamless movement of people, goods and services through integrated planning.

Covering seven districts across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, the three projects will expand the Indian Railways network by 639 km. The projects will also boost connectivity in two aspirational districts — Khandwa and Chitrakoot — benefiting approximately 1,319 villages and a population of around 38 lakh.

Furthermore, the projects will enhance the Mumbai-Prayagraj-Varanasi route, enabling additional passenger trains. This will particularly benefit pilgrims traveling to major religious sites such as the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga (Nashik), Omkareshwar (Khandwa), Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi), as well as other spiritual destinations in Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Gaya and Shirdi.

The projects will also help promote tourism by improving access to renowned attractions such as the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Khajuraho, Ajanta and Ellora Caves, as well as the Devgiri Fort, Asirgarh Fort, Rewa Fort, Yawal Wildlife Sanctuary, Keoti Falls and Purwa Falls.