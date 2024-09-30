Centre working on framework to take manufacturing into Tier II and III towns: DPIIT Secretary

In a bid to take manufacturing deeper into the geography, the Centre is working on a framework that would enable investors to set up factories in Tier II and Tier III towns.

“There are lesser issues around land and labour in smaller towns. The costs are lower and this can prove to be attractive to investors,” said Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

In an interaction with Business Today, Bhatia said that the DPIIT is holding consultations with industry and states on how to proceed further on this plan to set up industrial parks across the country. “States will also have to step in to help set up such industrial parks for identifying land and giving clearances,” he said, adding that these will also create jobs and will require a skilling eco system that will also have to be worked upon.

The proposal is separate from the recently approved 12 industrial smart cities but follows an announcement in the Union Budget 2024-25 to set up industrial parks near 100 cities.

“Our government will facilitate development of investment-ready “plug and play” industrial parks with complete infrastructure in or near 100 cities, in partnership with the states and private sector, by better using town planning schemes,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said.

Expressing confidence that the recently approved 12 industrial smart cities will get a good response from investors, Bhatia said the aim is that they act as “magnets or catalysts” that will accelerate industrial growth in these areas. In all, 20 such industrial smart cities are being set up which include four that have already been developed and another four projects. that are under implementation.

“The first and second level approvals for land and environmental clearances are in place. These smart cities also have infrastructure, and are planned in line with the aligned with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan,” he highlighted.

Meanwhile, he also highlighted that the Centre has undertaken a lot of measures to improve the Ease of Doing Business for companies. “States too have realised that they have to bring in ease of doing business and they are working on this,” he said, adding that 70% of the work on this front has been done but more initiatives can be taken.

The Centre is also working on the Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0 that would decriminalise several minor offences across ministries. With the objective to promote ease of doing business, the Jan Vishwas Act was enacted last year that decriminalised minor offences through amendments in 183 provisions of 42 acts.